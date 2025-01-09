Random thoughts Part two

Personnel and Roster Construction.



Offense:



1. Priority number one are your backup QBs. Tua is going to be our QB next year. He is more likely than not to get injured and miss a game or more. We need a quality veteran, and we need to use a draft pick to pick a developmental QB. We also need to look out for the franchise in case we have to move on from Tua in 2026, so I’m Not talking about taking some 7th round scrub, but someone with real potential. In terms of veterans who will be available, here are the top 10 as far as I can tell:



Top Free Agent QBs for 2025 (Updated List)





1. Sam Darnold

2. Russell Wilson

3. Jimmy Garoppolo

4. Justin Fields

5. Jameis Winston

6. Jacoby Brissett

7. Marcus Mariota

8. Andy Dalton

9. Joe Flacco

10. Carson Wentz

11. Zack Wilson



We should bring in one of those guys, maybe someone else If I missed anyone. In terms of developmental QBs, here are the best prospects in this class:



1. Shedeur Sanders – Colorado Buffaloes

• Height/Weight: 6’2”, 215 lbs

• Strengths: Sanders is praised for his accuracy, toughness, and leadership. He processes defenses quickly and delivers precise throws, making him a reliable pocket passer.

• Weaknesses: While effective within structure, he has shown limited improvisational skills when plays break down. Enhancing his mobility and adaptability under duress would benefit his transition to the NFL.

• Projected Round: 1st Round



2. Cam Ward – Miami Hurricanes

• Height/Weight: 6’2”, 220 lbs

• Strengths: Ward exhibits exceptional arm strength and mobility, enabling him to make dynamic plays both in and out of the pocket. His ability to extend plays and deliver accurate throws under pressure has been a standout aspect of his game.

• Weaknesses: At times, Ward’s decision-making can be inconsistent, leading to unnecessary risks. Improving his pre-snap reads and overall game management will be crucial at the professional level.

• Projected Round: 1st Round



3. Carson Beck – Georgia Bulldogs

• Height/Weight: 6’4”, 215 lbs

• Strengths: Beck has a prototypical NFL quarterback frame with a strong arm capable of making deep throws. His pocket presence and ability to read defenses have been commendable.

• Weaknesses: Recent injuries, including a UCL issue, have raised concerns about his durability. Additionally, his performance has shown variability, necessitating greater consistency.

• Projected Round: 2nd Round



4. Quinn Ewers – Texas Longhorns

• Height/Weight: 6’3”, 205 lbs

• Strengths: Ewers showcases exceptional arm talent with the ability to make all requisite throws. His quick release and deep ball accuracy are particularly impressive.

• Weaknesses: Injury concerns have plagued his collegiate career, raising durability questions. Consistency in performance and decision-making under pressure are areas needing refinement.

• Projected Round: 2nd Round



5. Jalen Milroe – Alabama Crimson Tide

• Height/Weight: 6’2”, 220 lbs

• Strengths: Milroe possesses a strong arm and elite athleticism, making him a dual-threat quarterback. His ability to make explosive plays with both his arm and legs adds a dynamic element to any offense.

• Weaknesses: Inconsistencies in accuracy and decision-making have been noted. Developing better touch on short to intermediate throws and improving his reading of complex defenses are areas for growth.

• Projected Round: 2nd-3rd Round



6. Jaxson Dart – Ole Miss Rebels

• Height/Weight: 6’2”, 220 lbs

• Strengths: Dart is noted for his strong arm and ability to make off-platform throws, reminiscent of NFL playmakers. His mobility allows him to extend plays and create opportunities downfield.

• Weaknesses: Playing in a college system that doesn’t directly translate to the NFL raises questions about his adaptability. Improving his decision-making and consistency will be key to his professional success.

• Projected Round: 3rd Round



7. Drew Allar – Penn State Nittany Lions

• Height/Weight: 6’5”, 242 lbs

• Strengths: Allar possesses elite physical tools, including a strong arm and prototypical size. His ability to make all the throws and command the offense has been impressive.

• Weaknesses: While his potential is high, he requires further refinement in decision-making and consistency. Gaining more experience and improving his anticipation will be beneficial.

• Projected Round: 3rd Round



The top two likely won’t be available and I don’t think we should trade for one and These projections are based on current evaluations and may change as the draft approaches, influenced by factors such as combine performances, pro days, and team needs. Other names may move up and down, etc, but we should absolutely use one of our first 4 picks on a developmental qb if a good one is available. I can’t stress how important this is.



Offensive Line. Get rid of Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Terron Armstead, Kendall Lamm, Isaaiah Wynn, all of your old broken down players. Spend one of your first two picks on an Offensive Tackle, and spend another of your top 4 picks on a good interior lineman, guard or center, or another tackle who can play guard. Bring in two decent free agent guards as well. We want to give Paul competition for the starting left tackle position, and the loser of that competition can be the swing tackle. The team fell of of a cliff when AJ went down this year in terms of the running game, so either Paul or the draft pick will replace Terron Armstead, and the other can be available as the swing tackle. Both guard positions need to be upgraded and we need quality depth behind them so that w can withstand injuries and also get younger.



Here are the top 15 Offensive linemen available in the draft before the combine, senior bowl, etc.:



1. Kelvin Banks Jr. – Offensive Tackle, Texas Longhorns

• Height/Weight: 6’4”, 320 lbs

• Strengths: Exceptional athleticism and footwork; excels in pass protection with quick lateral movements; powerful run blocker.

• Weaknesses: Occasionally overly aggressive, leading to balance issues; refining technique to maintain control will enhance effectiveness.

• Projected Round: 1st Round



2. Will Campbell – Offensive Tackle, LSU Tigers

• Height/Weight: 6’6”, 325 lbs

• Strengths: Solid pass protection skills; effective against speed rushers; commendable run-blocking; balanced skill set.

• Weaknesses: Occasional struggles with maintaining leverage against powerful defenders; improving lower body strength and consistency beneficial.

• Projected Round: 1st Round



3. Earnest Greene III – Offensive Tackle, Georgia Bulldogs

• Height/Weight: 6’4”, 320 lbs

• Strengths: Sturdy build with strong hands; formidable run blocker; good awareness; reliable in pass protection.

• Weaknesses: Lacks ideal height and length for a tackle; may necessitate a move inside to guard at the professional level.

• Projected Round: 1st-2nd Round



4. Josh Conerly Jr. – Offensive Tackle, Oregon Ducks

• Height/Weight: 6’4”, 305 lbs

• Strengths: Excellent pass protector; quickness and athleticism on the edge; effective against speed rushers.

• Weaknesses: Concerns about anchoring against powerful bull rushers; might be better suited for guard.

• Projected Round: 2nd Round



5. Donovan Jackson – Offensive Guard, Ohio State Buckeyes

• Height/Weight: 6’4”, 320 lbs

• Strengths: Impressive physical ability; strong, sturdy frame; run-blocking prowess; drives defenders off the line.

• Weaknesses: Inconsistencies in punch timing and placement; footwork lapses; needs to improve awareness in pass protection.

• Projected Round: 2nd-3rd Round



6. Jonah Savaiinaea – Offensive Guard, Arizona Wildcats



• Height/Weight: 6’5”, 330 lbs

• Strengths: Massive frame; exceptional strength; dominant in the run game; controls defenders at the point of attack.

• Weaknesses: Foot speed and agility in pass protection; concerns against quicker interior rushers.

• Projected Round: 2nd-3rd Round



7. Javontez Spraggins – Offensive Guard, Tennessee Volunteers

• Height/Weight: 6’3”, 325 lbs

• Strengths: Powerful run blocker; low center of gravity; excellent leverage; experienced and consistent.

• Weaknesses: Lateral quickness; pass-blocking against agile defenders; improvement needed for NFL success.

• Projected Round: 3rd Round



8. Marcus Tate – Offensive Guard, Clemson Tigers



• Height/Weight: 6’5”, 325 lbs

• Strengths: Combines size with athleticism; excels in pulling and trapping; versatile in various blocking schemes.

• Weaknesses: Consistency in maintaining pad level and hand placement; areas for development to enhance effectiveness.

• Projected Round: 3rd-4th Round



9. Amarius Mims – Offensive Tackle, Georgia Bulldogs

• Height/Weight: 6’7”, 330 lbs

• Strengths: Imposing frame; long arms; ideal for pass protection; strength and reach challenge defenders.

• Weaknesses: Footwork and balance against speed rushers; needs refinement; consistency in technique crucial for NFL transition.

• Projected Round: 3rd-4th Round



10. Seth McLaughlin – Center, Alabama Crimson Tide

• Height/Weight: 6’4”, 295 lbs

• Strengths: Intelligent and technically sound; excellent communicator; anchors the offensive line; quick off the snap.

• Weaknesses: Undersized compared to NFL standards; may struggle against larger, more powerful defensive tackles.

• Projected Round: 4th Round



11. Zeke Correll – Center, North Carolina State Wolfpack

• Height/Weight: 6’3”, 300 lbs

• Strengths: Strong leadership; solid technique; effective in both run and pass blocking; durable and dependable.

• Weaknesses: Limited athleticism; may face challenges against elite NFL interior defenders; needs to improve lateral movement.

• Projected Round: 4th-5th Round



12. Bryce Foster – Center, Texas A&M Aggies

• Height/Weight: 6’5”, 330 lbs

• Strengths: Exceptional size and strength; quick foot speed; versatile, capable of playing guard or center.

• Weaknesses: Needs to refine technique; can improve consistency in pass protection; occasional lapses in awareness.

• Projected Round: 4th-5th Round



13. Parker Brailsford – Offensive Guard, Alabama Crimson Tide

• Height/Weight: 6’3”, 305 lbs

• Strengths: Athletic with quick feet; excels in zone-blocking schemes; effective in pulling and reaching second level.

• Weaknesses: Slightly undersized for the position; may struggle against powerful interior defenders; needs to add strength.

• Projected Round: 5th Round



14. Emory Jones – Offensive Tackle, LSU Tigers

• Height/Weight: 6’6”, 330 lbs

• Strengths: Strong pass protector; good hand placement; effective in run blocking; versatile, with experience at multiple positions.

• Weaknesses: Footwork can be inconsistent; needs to improve agility to handle speed rushers; occasional balance issues.

• Projected Round: 5th-6th Round



15. Riley Mahlman – Offensive Tackle, Wisconsin Badgers

• Height/Weight: 6’8”, 315 lbs

• Strengths: Impressive size and length; strong hand use; effective in run blocking; potential to start as a rookie right tackle.

• Weaknesses: Needs to improve lateral agility; may struggle against speed



Wide Receiver. The priority of this position depends upon what happens with Tyreek Hill. If he stays, then this position is less of a priority. If we can add a big bodied receiver with good hands and strength then that would be excellent, but if reek comes back, then Waddle, Reek, Washington, Washington, plus our receiving weapons out of the backfield with Achane, and our tight end Jonnu Smith gives us plenty of weapons. We will need to add a couple of other receivers, I wouldn’t be surprised to see cracraft back, and if someone falls to us then great, but we don’t have a lot of cap space, and I don’t see us using a premium pick on a WR unless Reek leaves potentially.



Tyreek Hill. I’m not adverse to trading him or keeping him. If he stays, then he needs to be all in and set to standard for practice habits like he did in his first two seasons. However if we trade him, here is the reality in terms of cap ramifications:



Tyreek Hill’s Contract Overview for 2025:

• Base Salary: $21,835,000

• Roster Bonus: $1,000,000

• Workout Bonus: $100,000

• Cap Hit: $34,243,750

• Dead Cap (if on roster): $22,617,500



Pre-June 1 Trade:

• Dead Money: $28.3 million

• Cap Savings: Negative impact of $0.6 million

Explanation: Trading Hill before June 1 would accelerate all remaining prorated bonuses into the current league year, resulting in a dead cap hit of $28.3 million. Given his scheduled cap hit of $27.7 million if retained, this move would actually increase the Dolphins’ cap liability by approximately $0.6 million for 2025.



Post-June 1 Trade:

• Dead Money: $12.7 million

• Cap Savings: $15 million



Tight End. Smythe is done, and Julian Hill is a retard, so I think we need to bring in some new inline tight ends who can block, catch a bit and not **** up their assignments. A lot of failures in the running game this year were screwed up assignments from the tight ends. We need a big upgrade here. Jonnu Smith is a stud, love him, he’s a keeper, and If a great one falls to us then it wouldnt’ be the worst thing in the world to pull the trigger.



In terms of free agents, we could look at Tyler Conklin and Juwan Johnson.



Running Back. We’re fine here. We can bring in a big bodied back for short yardage if one is available on day three of the draft.