Rank Miami's 2025 Opponents From Easiest to Hardest

With 1 being the easiest and 17 being the hardest:
Obviously a lot can change between now and then.
I have:
1. VS NE
2. VS NO
3.@ CLE
4.@ NE
5.@ CAR
6. VS NYJ
7.@ NYJ
8.@ IND
9.@ ATL
10. VS LAC
11. VS WSH
12.VS CIN
13.VS TB
14.@ PIT
15.VS BUF
16.VS BAL
17.@ BUF
