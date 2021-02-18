Rank Miami's Last 10 First Rd Picks...

Dolph N.Fan
before the 2020 draft. Based solely on their careers with Miami only. 1st being the best, 10th being the worst.
YEAR
PICK
PLAYER
POSITION
SCHOOL
2010
28
|Jared Odrick
|DT
|Penn State
2011
15
|Mike Pouncey
|C
|Florida
2012
8
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|Texas A&M
2013
3
|Dion Jordan
|DE
|Oregon
2014
19
|Ja'Wuan James
|OT
|Tennessee
2015
14
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Louisville
2016
13
|Laremy Tunsil
|T
|Mississippi
2017
22
|Charles Harris
|DE
|Missouri
2018
11
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Alabama
2019
13
|Christian Wilkins
|DT
|Clemson