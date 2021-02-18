 Rank Miami's Last 10 First Rd Picks... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rank Miami's Last 10 First Rd Picks...

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

before the 2020 draft. Based solely on their careers with Miami only. 1st being the best, 10th being the worst.

YEAR​
PICK​
PLAYER​
POSITION​
SCHOOL​
2010
28​
Jared OdrickDTPenn State
2011
15​
Mike PounceyCFlorida
2012
8​
Ryan TannehillQBTexas A&M
2013
3​
Dion JordanDEOregon
2014
19​
Ja'Wuan JamesOTTennessee
2015
14​
DeVante ParkerWRLouisville
2016
13​
Laremy TunsilTMississippi
2017
22​
Charles HarrisDEMissouri
2018
11​
Minkah FitzpatrickSAlabama
2019
13​
Christian WilkinsDTClemson
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

A solid C grade. Drafting starters is fine but we can't be competitive if we can't draft difference makers and I'd say none of those guys are real difference makers.

And this is why it blows my mind so many on here refuse to trade 1st round picks for proven players that are actual difference makers.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

I'd go with

  1. Mike Pouncey
  2. Ryan Tannehill
  3. Laremy Tunsil
  4. Christian Wilkins
  5. DeVante Parker
  6. Ja'Wuan James
  7. Jared Odrick
  8. Minkah Fitzpatrick
  9. Dion Jordan
  10. Charles Harris
 
P

phin1984!

Are we grading on effect on the Dolphins or career success in general?

Tannehill was average for us but been a pro bowler level player for the Titans
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Dolph N.Fan said:
I'd go with

  1. Mike Pouncey
  2. Ryan Tannehill
  3. Laremy Tunsil
  4. Christian Wilkins
  5. DeVante Parker
  6. Ja'Wuan James
  7. Jared Odrick
  8. Minkah Fitzpatrick
  9. Dion Jordan
  10. Charles Harris
I understand the malice toward Mink, but he is better than that.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Kebo said:
I understand the malice toward Mink, but he is better than that.
I also took into account that he only played one full season with Miami. The players I ranked ahead of him I feel like did more for Miami on the field. This a ranking for production with Miami not on individual talent.
 
