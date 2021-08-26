Ranking all 32 NFL teams by their under-25 talent: Which teams have the most and least blue-chip players? (Miami #1)

Seriously, I think it's cool that Davis is considered a blue-chipper. Some people were poo-pooing it when we took him. The dude is coming on strong and so far in camp, he dominates when he wants to. I tend to focus on Tua and our offense, but our defense may even be better this year than last. That's saying something. I believe the window for our Superbowl run is just beginning to open. We are loaded for bear and are just going to get stronger as we learn and grow together. :-)