Ranking all 32 NFL teams' coaching staffs, coordinators in 2024 (Fins at #9)

Which NFL teams have the best coaching staffs? We ranked them from 1 to 32 We used past performance, in-game decision-making and more to rank NFL coaching staffs from best to worst heading into the season.

Miami Dolphins: Mike McDaniel: Frank Smith: Anthony WeaverMcDaniel is the author of the greatest miracle in football over the past few years: turning Tua Tagovailoa from a "We can kinda get a decent offense on the field with this guy" to "We are setting records with this guy" overnight. The acquisition of Tyreek Hill was an enormous part of the leap, of course, but what McDaniel has done with Tagovailoa is more impressive than what Sean McVay did for Jared Goff or Kyle Shanahan did for Jimmy Garoppolo. This is the greatest schematic lifting of a quarterback we've ever seen from this offense.It is only because I hold McDaniel in such high esteem that the Dolphins make it this high in the rankings. Weaver is a first-time defensive coordinator about whom we know little, and he's stepping into interesting shoes. He is McDaniel's third defensive coordinator in three seasons, as Vic Fangio left Miami on less-than-great terms with his players. I like what I've seen and heard from Weaver, and he has some good players on the roster, so I have cautious optimism here.Read more: