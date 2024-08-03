 Ranking Coach...? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ranking Coach...?

There is no doubt that McD is an elite head coach, but where would you rank him among all the coaches in the NFL (2024-25)? Curious.

Seems fair, has to win a playoff game this year though, I consider anything other than an afc east title and at least one more win a fail
 
He's 1 of 1.

He doesn't really compare to other head coaches. This should be his breakout season as a coach. He's gotten his feet wet. He's taken his lumps. He knows who he is as a HC right now, he knows his team, it's time for him to take that step.
 
I am expecting a HUGE leap from Mike this season, especially from a game and clock management standpoint. He just has a few things he needs to clean up but otherwise I view him as a generational 10+ year tenured HC.

I think we’ve found our Erik Spoelstra.
 
My criteria for ranking would be simply who would I trade him for straight up. Reid, McVey, shanahan, and John Harbaugh. So, #5 IMO, but trending in the right direction.
 
