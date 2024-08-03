Ranking Coach...?

Charlie Rivers
Seems fair, has to win a playoff game this year though, I consider anything other than an afc east title and at least one more win a fail
Sorry it was a typo on my part. Should have been 1.5.Seems fair, has to win a playoff game this year though, I consider anything other than an afc east title and at least one more win a fail
Two years not enough? What's the magic number then?not enough resume to be ranked imo