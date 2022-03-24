Ranking every AFC team...

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 25,498
- Reaction score
- 23,362
- Location
- Columbus, OH
after first wave of NFL free agency:
Tyreek Hill trade grades: Dolphins give up king's ransom to acquire explosive receiver from Chiefs
Miami's acquisition came at a cost, but it was a move the franchise had to make
www.cbssports.com
1.BUF
2.CIN
3.KC
4.LAC
5.TEN
6.BAL
7.DEN
8.MIA
9.LV
10.IND
11.CLE
12.PIT
13.NE
14.JAX
15.NYJ
16. HOU
Looks about right for right now. Not sure I agree with BAL being that high but this will all change after the draft, it's funny though how far NE has fallen behind everyone in the AFC lol