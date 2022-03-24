 Ranking every AFC team... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ranking every AFC team...

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

after first wave of NFL free agency:​


1.BUF
2.CIN
3.KC
4.LAC
5.TEN
6.BAL
7.DEN
8.MIA
9.LV
10.IND
11.CLE
12.PIT
13.NE
14.JAX
15.NYJ
16. HOU

Looks about right for right now. Not sure I agree with BAL being that high but this will all change after the draft, it's funny though how far NE has fallen behind everyone in the AFC lol
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

So after acquiring one of the best WRs in a trade and signing the "top FAs," we're now a mediocre team. Cool.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Joe Dolfan said:
So after acquiring one of the best WRs in a trade and signing the "top FAs," we're now a mediocre team. Cool.
Click to expand...
Lol guess you don’t realize how good the AFC is. Mediocre doesn’t start until around #12 in the AFC . There’s going to be 2-3 good teams that don’t make the playoffs this year.
 
