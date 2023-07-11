Ranking five AFC quarterbacks under the most pressure in 2023

Strange list in that the situations are so drastically different.



If I had to pick one of the five to live up to expectations, it would definitely be Tua.



That NE offense is pathetic with or without an average at best Jones, and I don't believe a different OC is going to all of the sudden make it great.



Watson? LMAO. He hasn't been good for nearly 3 years at this point, and given his character (or lack thereof, IMO), not sure if he even gives a damn. He's getting paid either way.



Rodgers as a Jester? His best years are behind him and if he doesn't like the criticism of that press and fan base, is likely to just check out mentally. Still, for everything else he may be, he is a hard competitor and may have a good year left in him.



Ahhh...... Wilson. What can I say. I've always been of the opinion he was overrated. Another guy who doesn't do well as a leader when things are rough.



Tua's looking pretty damn good to me.......