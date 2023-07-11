 Ranking five AFC quarterbacks under the most pressure in 2023 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ranking five AFC quarterbacks under the most pressure in 2023

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins


Ranking five AFC quarterbacks under the most pressure in 2023: Aaron Rodgers looking to end long Jets drought

These five QBs are under pressure for different reasons in 2023
Strange list in that the situations are so drastically different.

If I had to pick one of the five to live up to expectations, it would definitely be Tua.

That NE offense is pathetic with or without an average at best Jones, and I don't believe a different OC is going to all of the sudden make it great.

Watson? LMAO. He hasn't been good for nearly 3 years at this point, and given his character (or lack thereof, IMO), not sure if he even gives a damn. He's getting paid either way.

Rodgers as a Jester? His best years are behind him and if he doesn't like the criticism of that press and fan base, is likely to just check out mentally. Still, for everything else he may be, he is a hard competitor and may have a good year left in him.

Ahhh...... Wilson. What can I say. I've always been of the opinion he was overrated. Another guy who doesn't do well as a leader when things are rough.

Tua's looking pretty damn good to me.......
 
I am just so absolutely stoked about facing that **** of a dude Rodgers. This dude is going to be whining all year and I'm all in! :munch:

edit: didnt realize the C word was off the table. I find it important to clarify the expletive in use...
 
