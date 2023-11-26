 Ranking Holland's INT vs Jets History | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ranking Holland's INT vs Jets History

The Bopkin

The Bopkin

So, I've been a Dolphins' fan since 1975, and while I haven't seen every matchup ever vs the Jets, I've seen a lot.
I was trying to calculate in my brain where Holland's epic INT return would rank as an individual play vs other individual plays Miami has had vs NYJ.
Looking back, two plays come to mind as maybe better:
1. Duhe's 3rd INT vs NYJ in the 1982 AFC championship. I rank this play highest because it sealed a trip to the Super Bowl.
2. Fake spike. No explanation needed.
3. The Holland return. In a season with a lot to play for, this play turned the tide on the road and changed the momentum of the game.

Can anyone think of any plays I might be missing you'd put in a pantheon of greatest plays?
Ginn's kickoff returns around 2009 were good ones, but they were in a meaningless season. Ricky's long run in 2002 to seal the game week 3 was a great one too, but again, that season fell flat.
Love to hear your input.
 
Hard to beat that AJ Duhe performance. I loved that guy.
 
It's hard for me to compare this single individual play by Holland to full game destruction of the Jets by Duhe or Ginn.
IT was a great play for Holland, he needed that. He needs to take his game to a higher level.
 
Not a play but how about the hiring of Gase after we canned him?
 
There is something really special about those plays where the clock is at 0 and you have to score or else it doesn't really matter. Nothing more exciting in sports really. The type of play where when its afterwards you notice yourself standing on furniture and can't quite recall how you got there.
 
