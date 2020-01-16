Ranking NFL trades that most impacted 2019 season 1 - 30

As Dan Marino explains in this video Ryan Tannehill has been excellent all year, he's very efficient with his passing and simply has a different style than QB's like Mahomes and Rodgers.



Just because RT isn't airing it out some people will claim he's just along for the ride despite the reality he's been great all year, but hey, not everyone gets football like Dan The Man.



Mahomes Tannehill

Games Started 14 10

Attempts 484 286

Total Yards 4,031 2,742

Yards/Game 288 274

Yards/Att 8.3 9.6

TD 26 22

TD/Game 1.9 2.2

Completion % 65.9 70.3

Rating 105.3 117.5



