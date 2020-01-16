Ranking NFL trades that most impacted 2019 season 1 - 30

Ranking NFL trades that most impacted the 2019 season: 30 deals, from worst to best.

Let's sort through all the trades that have been made in the NFL over the past 365 days to try to get a sense of which ones actually made the most impact on the 2019 season. It is important to note that this isn't a ranking of which players were best or which teams got the best value, although those can obviously overlap with most influential. The grades here are relative to how each deal impacted the league and the story of what happened in 2019.

Guess who's number one???
www.espn.com

30 trades that shaped the NFL season: Barnwell ranks from worst to first

Ryan Tannehill turned around a franchise, and a few other former Dolphins have shaken up the league. These are the trades that shaped the season.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

1. The Titans buy very low on a starting quarterback
Titans trade: 7-233, 2020 fourth-round pick
Dolphins trade: QB Ryan Tannehill, 6-188, cash

The team that vanquished those Ravens stands atop the trade rankings here. In trading for Tannehill, the Titans sent only a fourth-round pick because the Dolphins ate $5 million of the money that was due to Tannehill on a restructured deal. The Titans paid $2 million for Tannehill and even got a sixth-round pick back, which they used on linebacker David Long, who came up with the tackle on Jackson's first failed fourth-and-1 during the upset of the Ravens.

30. The Raiders deal for AB ... and chaos breaks out
Steelers trade: WR Antonio Brown
Raiders trade: 3-66, 5-141

The Brown trade impacted the NFL, just not in the ways we were expecting. Brown flamed out of Oakland in the most spectacular and modern way imaginable in a saga that started with the All-Pro receiver injuring his foot at a French cryotherapy clinic and ended with his account posting a video of Brown celebrating his release by the Raiders. He quickly caught on with the Patriots, only to be released after one game following reports Brown had been accused of sexual assault and threatening another woman.
 
I found this interesting.
_________________________________________________________

Bill Belichick showed him the ultimate respect by crafting a defensive game plan that was designed to take away Tennessee's downfield passing attack at the expense of allowing Derrick Henry to rack up 182 rushing yards. Even if this is just a one-season blip and Tannehill returns to his old form in 2020, what has happened in 2019 has made this an enormous victory for the Titans. After years of lurking at or around .500, Tennessee is one game away from a Super Bowl.

As Dan Marino explains in this video Ryan Tannehill has been excellent all year, he's very efficient with his passing and simply has a different style than QB's like Mahomes and Rodgers.

Just because RT isn't airing it out some people will claim he's just along for the ride despite the reality he's been great all year, but hey, not everyone gets football like Dan The Man.

Mahomes Tannehill
Games Started 14 10
Attempts 484 286
Total Yards 4,031 2,742
Yards/Game 288 274
Yards/Att 8.3 9.6
TD 26 22
TD/Game 1.9 2.2
Completion % 65.9 70.3
Rating 105.3 117.5

 
