Ranking Supporting Casts of Burrows, Herbert And TUA

Nawledge

Nawledge

Who's the best signal-caller in the Class of 2020? That debate could take years (decades?) to resolve. However, a quarterback's success is highly dependent on his teammates. Thus, determining who has the top supporting cast will indicate which quarterback is in the best position to succeed.

RUNNING BACKS

2. Myles Gaskin's 522 scrimmage yards account for 24 percent of Miami's scrimmage yards, the ninth-highest percentage among all NFL players. Overall, Dolphins backs have run for -0.2 RYOE per attempt in 2020, second among these teams.

OFFENSIVE LINE

1. Miami allowed rushers to pressure former starter Ryan Fitzpatrick on 23.9 percent of passes, per Next Gen Stats, ranking 14th. However, Fitzpatrick's average time to throw of 2.41 seconds is the third-fastest mark in the NFL this season, per PFF. Tagovailoa's 2.71 seconds to throw in college would be tied for 16th in this year's NFL rankings. Among those Tua would be tied with ...Justin Herbert.

RECEIVERS, DEFENSE & OVERALL AT THE LINK:

Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert: Which rookie QB's in the best position to succeed?

Tua Tagovailoa is making his first NFL start Sunday, following in the footsteps of fellow top-10 picks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. So, which rookie QB is in the best position to succeed? Garrett Podell has the answer!
ANUFan

ANUFan

Great question and you would think the answer is a toss-up between Herbert and Tua having the best supporting cast.
By default you'd think that Burrow has the worst.

It wasn't addressed in the article. But i'm pretty sure we have the best future draft capital as well. Here's to hoping Houston finishes in the top 5 so we can flip that first into additional picks.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Good, informative read. Thanks for posting.
 
Nawledge

Nawledge

the stats they provide in their ranking of our defense is eye opening to how well theyve played so far...


Miami ranks third in scoring defense (18.8 points per game) and first in third-down D (31.3 percent conversion rate). With two of the NFL's four highest-paid cornerbacks in Byron Jones and Xavien Howard, the Fins have allowed seven passing touchdowns -- only the Bears (six) have yielded fewer.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Nawledge said:
the stats they provide in their ranking of our defense is eye opening to how well theyve played so far...


Miami ranks third in scoring defense (18.8 points per game) and first in third-down D (31.3 percent conversion rate). With two of the NFL's four highest-paid cornerbacks in Byron Jones and Xavien Howard, the Fins have allowed seven passing touchdowns -- only the Bears (six) have yielded fewer.
Does make you wonder where we'd be if Byron didn't miss those games.
 
13marino13

13marino13

Good find Brother! Thanks for posting... :UP:
 
