Ranking Supporting Casts of Burrows, Herbert And TUA

Who's the best signal-caller in the Class of 2020? That debate could take years (decades?) to resolve. However, a quarterback's success is highly dependent on his teammates. Thus, determining who has the top supporting cast will indicate which quarterback is in the best position to succeed.
RUNNING BACKS
2. Myles Gaskin's 522 scrimmage yards account for 24 percent of Miami's scrimmage yards, the ninth-highest percentage among all NFL players. Overall, Dolphins backs have run for -0.2 RYOE per attempt in 2020, second among these teams.
OFFENSIVE LINE
1. Miami allowed rushers to pressure former starter Ryan Fitzpatrick on 23.9 percent of passes, per Next Gen Stats, ranking 14th. However, Fitzpatrick's average time to throw of 2.41 seconds is the third-fastest mark in the NFL this season, per PFF. Tagovailoa's 2.71 seconds to throw in college would be tied for 16th in this year's NFL rankings. Among those Tua would be tied with ...Justin Herbert.
RECEIVERS, DEFENSE & OVERALL AT THE LINK:
Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert: Which rookie QB's in the best position to succeed?
Tua Tagovailoa is making his first NFL start Sunday, following in the footsteps of fellow top-10 picks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. So, which rookie QB is in the best position to succeed? Garrett Podell has the answer!
