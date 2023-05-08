Ranking the 10 Most Important Dolphins Newcomers

DKphin
Examining the offseason additions, including coaches, who should have the biggest impact for the Dolphins in 2023
Good post. To me, Fangio should be #1 - #10.
Even bigger plans for February....All I can say is I hope Barry and White are up to the challenge. This is not the year for our OL and backup QB ( hopefully we won't need him ) to **** things up. The Dolphins have big plans for January. We've got places to go, people to see.
I was going to say the same thing regarding Chubb. Our Defense will be much improved this year, there’s no doubt about it, with some significant upgrades in both personnel and coaching, especially if you count Chubb 2nd year with full off season in a scheme and coach he’s familiar with. Our pass rush and general pass defense will be much improved.Good post. To me, Fangio should be #1 - #10.
You could probably add Chubb to this list as what we saw from him in his two months playing for us is going to be wildly different with his return to Fangio's D.
Malik Reed was an animal in Fangio's D. He needs on the list for sure.Not sure that Anderson even makes the team so I wouldn’t have him on that list. I think Achane might do more as a rookie than Cam Smith will
Forgot to say the punter could get beat in TC but the UDFA we got.