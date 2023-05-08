 Ranking the 10 Most Important Dolphins Newcomers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ranking the 10 Most Important Dolphins Newcomers

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Which one of you fûckfaces is Damien Cõckburn?
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
24,181
Reaction score
74,759
Location
I KNOW WHERE THE PING PONG TABLE IS....
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Team Tua
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
3,337
Reaction score
5,274
All I can say is I hope Barry and White are up to the challenge. This is not the year for our OL and backup QB ( hopefully we won't need him ) to **** things up. The Dolphins have big plans for January. We've got places to go, people to see.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
59,836
Reaction score
138,931
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Not sure that Anderson even makes the team so I wouldn’t have him on that list. I think Achane might do more as a rookie than Cam Smith will
Forgot to say the punter could get beat in TC but the UDFA we got.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Which one of you fûckfaces is Damien Cõckburn?
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
24,181
Reaction score
74,759
Location
I KNOW WHERE THE PING PONG TABLE IS....
Beach Bum said:
All I can say is I hope Barry and White are up to the challenge. This is not the year for our OL and backup QB ( hopefully we won't need him ) to **** things up. The Dolphins have big plans for January. We've got places to go, people to see.
Click to expand...
Even bigger plans for February....
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
3,335
Reaction score
3,989
Fin-Loco said:
Good post. To me, Fangio should be #1 - #10.

You could probably add Chubb to this list as what we saw from him in his two months playing for us is going to be wildly different with his return to Fangio's D.
Click to expand...
I was going to say the same thing regarding Chubb. Our Defense will be much improved this year, there’s no doubt about it, with some significant upgrades in both personnel and coaching, especially if you count Chubb 2nd year with full off season in a scheme and coach he’s familiar with. Our pass rush and general pass defense will be much improved.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Which one of you fûckfaces is Damien Cõckburn?
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
24,181
Reaction score
74,759
Location
I KNOW WHERE THE PING PONG TABLE IS....
Danny said:
Not sure that Anderson even makes the team so I wouldn’t have him on that list. I think Achane might do more as a rookie than Cam Smith will
Forgot to say the punter could get beat in TC but the UDFA we got.
Click to expand...
Malik Reed was an animal in Fangio's D. He needs on the list for sure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom