Rapoport: Dolphins open to trading Waddle, benching Tua is on the table if he continues to struggle

So benching Tua could be an option, isn't this article about 12 days late with that being a primary talking point in the article?

Tua was not even close to being the problem with the Miami Dolphins the last 2 games.
 
That's good news. I hope someone makes big offer.

"Sources say the Dolphins would at least consider dealing Waddle. It would be expensive, as young stars in their prime are, but not off the table. Something would have to blow the doors off for them to deal him. But, at least, GMs aren't being pushed to voicemail, metaphorically. With a dearth of pass-catchers available at the deadline, Waddle becomes the hottest commodity."
 
Casas9425 said:
He was awful against the Ravens.
Click to expand...
So McDaniel is fighting for his job, and he's going to put his potential future with the Dolphins in the hands of Wilson or a rookie?

I really could care less either way, but it just doesn't make sense.
 
danstilldaman said:
So McDaniel is fighting for his job, and he's going to put his potential future with the Dolphins in the hands of Wilson or a rookie?

I really could care less either way, but it just doesn't make sense.
Click to expand...
Zach Wilson gives you arm strength and athleticism, two things Tua doesn’t have. Outside of Justin Fields you could say that Tua is one of the worst quarterbacks in the league right now.
 
Good. The market needs tested. See what you can demand and decide if it’s worth it
 
Jack Nicholson Yes GIF
 
danstilldaman said:
So McDaniel is fighting for his job, and he's going to put his potential future with the Dolphins in the hands of Wilson or a rookie?

I really could care less either way, but it just doesn't make sense.
Click to expand...
If I had to guess, and that move to bench Tua is made. McD's future won't be tied to Tua any longer.
 
Casas9425 said:
He was awful against the Ravens.
Click to expand...

He was awful against the Browns and Colts. He was not awful against the Ravens. Do I want him gone, at this point yes. Just calling a spade a spade.
 
Casas9425 said:
Zach Wilson gives you arm strength and athleticism, two things Tua doesn’t have. Outside of Justin Fields you could say that Tua is one of the worst quarterbacks in the league right now.
Click to expand...
Well McDaniel was to stupid to use that arm strength on a hail Mary attempt last game, which made no sense ro me.

I hope he does go to Wilson because that will all but guarantee McDouchebag will be gone, or draft pick will be better, and I dont have to see 20 new Tua posts each week.
 
