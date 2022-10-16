Rarely a Complete Game

When’s the last time we had a string of complete games played by a Phins team in a season. It’s either the defense imploding. Or it’s the O line hurting the offense. Or the ST can’t make kids and give up a kick or punt return. Or a combination of the above. Some wins and some losses amongst those situations, but rarely do we see a win due to a complete game from all aspects. I just wish we would see a good string of complete games from our Phins at some point soon. That would help me feel a lot more confident this team has playoff potential.