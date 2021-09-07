Rarely do I suggest that we sign a released player, but...

Feverdream
LATAVIUS MURRAYRB, UNSIGNED FREE AGENT
Saints released RB Latavius Murray.Murray initially appeared to have secured his spot on the Saints' roster after making it past final cuts but Adam Schefter reported that he was asked to take a pay cut on Monday. After refusing to work for less, New Orleans released the veteran runner. Tony Jones will now operate as the second back in the Saints' tandem backfield.
true!Miami doesn't have this type of back on the roster. He'd 100% fill a need and you could sign him and cut a non-Rb.
Last time I saw we had 5 TE’s. Just got back in town.Miami doesn't have this type of back on the roster. He'd 100% fill a need and you could sign him and cut a non-Rb.
Did you thank her?Plus, my mom was going to name me "Latavius."
She ultimately went in a different direction.