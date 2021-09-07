 Rarely do I suggest that we sign a released player, but... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rarely do I suggest that we sign a released player, but...

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
9,790
Reaction score
17,264
LATAVIUS MURRAYRB, UNSIGNED FREE AGENT

Saints released RB Latavius Murray.​

Murray initially appeared to have secured his spot on the Saints' roster after making it past final cuts but Adam Schefter reported that he was asked to take a pay cut on Monday. After refusing to work for less, New Orleans released the veteran runner. Tony Jones will now operate as the second back in the Saints' tandem backfield.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
7,556
Reaction score
9,263
Feverdream said:
LATAVIUS MURRAYRB, UNSIGNED FREE AGENT

Saints released RB Latavius Murray.​

Murray initially appeared to have secured his spot on the Saints' roster after making it past final cuts but Adam Schefter reported that he was asked to take a pay cut on Monday. After refusing to work for less, New Orleans released the veteran runner. Tony Jones will now operate as the second back in the Saints' tandem backfield.
Click to expand...
So I'm one who has been calling for a RB....I feel you have found one I would add to my list. Nice! I'm on board
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
9,790
Reaction score
17,264
I've touted Gaskin as having the ability to put up like Kamara-like stats in our offense, but have always pointed out that Kamara has never been the guy in short yardage or the red zone... it's been Murray.

He's old for a RB, but we'd be talking a one year deal to be our pounder back.

Call his agent.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,436
Reaction score
25,837
If the Gasker, Ahmedster, and Brownie don't get the job done this Sunday, his phone may be ringing (if he's still available).
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,436
Reaction score
25,837
Plus, my mom was going to name me "Latavius."

She ultimately went in a different direction.
 
AL R

AL R

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
22,965
Reaction score
19,452
Location
Davie, FL
I think he will be a Raven.. who are desperate, and if it came down to us or them.. playing time etc.. I think it's Ravens.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom