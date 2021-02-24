 Rash of Bateman | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Finsfan1984

The more I watch of this guy, the more I really like him. I would be very happy to get him @ the 1b spot if we don’t go WR with 1a, of which I’m not a fan of. If we trade out of #3 and take a WR later with the 1a pick, I’m fine with that tho.

As for Bateman...He has a good combo of size, speed, strength. He runs very crisp routes, gets separation, had great hands, high points the ball well, is a natural hands catcher and can ACCELERATE quickly!
 
I think Bateman will be very good... while he didn't have the numbers of the big three, that is an indication not of his skills, but of his team. Minnesota has never been very good and he certainly didn't get a lot of help.

In my way of thinking, this actually prepares him for life in the NFL much better than if he'd played at a factory.
 
It actually looks like his stock is falling and he might be had at 2A maybe even 2B. I have been so fixated on the top 3 and Pitts I have not seen tape on him. I am hoping we have a WR in tow by R2 however.
 
