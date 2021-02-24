Rash of Bateman

The more I watch of this guy, the more I really like him. I would be very happy to get him @ the 1b spot if we don’t go WR with 1a, of which I’m not a fan of. If we trade out of #3 and take a WR later with the 1a pick, I’m fine with that tho.



As for Bateman...He has a good combo of size, speed, strength. He runs very crisp routes, gets separation, had great hands, high points the ball well, is a natural hands catcher and can ACCELERATE quickly!