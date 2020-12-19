Rash of injured running backs

R

rickd13

It's based on the fact that running backs get hurt. That's why it's foolish to invest high draft pick resources on them and even more foolish to pay them big money. On top of many other reasons not to invest heavily on the running back position.
 
DuderinoN703

Well COVID has taken out Breida (who was asymptomatic and felt fine) and Gaskin so far. There isn’t anything you can do to train to prevent that aside from living in a bunker.
 
Fact of the matter is that size has never been particularly relevant in terms of injury prediction. Fans struggle with that b/c it's obvious that in most other situations if a big thing hits a small thing the, the small thing gets the worst of it. But every stat or study in football shows that it doesn't apply to football. It's probably b/c not all hits are equal. Small guys can roll with the blow more easily or avoid contact more often. Whatever the reason, the truth is that smaller players don't get hurt more often than bigger players and in many cases they actually get injured less often.
 
