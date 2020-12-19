Rash of injured running backs

Fact of the matter is that size has never been particularly relevant in terms of injury prediction. Fans struggle with that b/c it's obvious that in most other situations if a big thing hits a small thing the, the small thing gets the worst of it. But every stat or study in football shows that it doesn't apply to football. It's probably b/c not all hits are equal. Small guys can roll with the blow more easily or avoid contact more often. Whatever the reason, the truth is that smaller players don't get hurt more often than bigger players and in many cases they actually get injured less often.