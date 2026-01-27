Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones

Do you want these guys back?



We gave them both 1yr contracts.



We mostly played zones last year and it looks like we are switching to man under Hafley.



Brents is under contract but he is more of a flood side corner. I wouldn't put him 1o1 on a speedy receiver plus we all know he is an injury waiting to happen.



I think the cup board is the most bare at CB and our coverage scheme is probably going to go through the most change on defense compared to last year.



We have Chop and Chubb at DE. We probably have enough interior DL with the switch to 4-3.



We could probably use a couple of LBs and SSs but mostly for.depth. Besides, CB is better positional value early.



I think the way things are shaping up CB is going to be the pick.



It'd be cool if we traded down and picked two in the top 50.