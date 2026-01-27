 Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
2,842
Reaction score
2,800
Do you want these guys back?

We gave them both 1yr contracts.

We mostly played zones last year and it looks like we are switching to man under Hafley.

Brents is under contract but he is more of a flood side corner. I wouldn't put him 1o1 on a speedy receiver plus we all know he is an injury waiting to happen.

I think the cup board is the most bare at CB and our coverage scheme is probably going to go through the most change on defense compared to last year.

We have Chop and Chubb at DE. We probably have enough interior DL with the switch to 4-3.

We could probably use a couple of LBs and SSs but mostly for.depth. Besides, CB is better positional value early.

I think the way things are shaping up CB is going to be the pick.

It'd be cool if we traded down and picked two in the top 50.
 
If they can work out a good contract def. Chubb is a gonner I believe unless he restructures to help. We need to get younger not older
 
What's the point? Unless you think the team can compete for a championship next season. :) Might as well save the money and the cap space.
 
artdnj said:
If they can work out a good contract def. Chubb is a gonner I believe unless he restructures to help. We need to get younger not older
Click to expand...
I don't understand why everyone wants to get rid of Chubb. Unless we get a 4th rd for him, I'm keeping him.

I don't think Jones fits our new scheme. Douglas might be worth bringing back but he's 31 and will want to get a pay day after starting for us last season.
 
I doubt they get offered anything to be honest. The youngest team in the NFL last year and has consistently been over the past few years is...

The Green Bay Packers
 
Carne Asada said:
I don't understand why everyone wants to get rid of Chubb. Unless we get a 4th rd for him, I'm keeping him.

I don't think Jones fits our new scheme. Douglas might be worth bringing back but he's 31 and will want to get a pay day after starting for us last season.
Click to expand...
1769544491264.png

Bradley Chubb Contract Details, Salary Cap Charges, Bonus Money, and Contract History | Over The Cap

Bradley Chubb contract and salary cap details, including signing bonus, guaranteed salary, dead money, roster bonuses, and contract history
overthecap.com
 
Fin Fan in NC said:
View attachment 201912

Bradley Chubb Contract Details, Salary Cap Charges, Bonus Money, and Contract History | Over The Cap

Bradley Chubb contract and salary cap details, including signing bonus, guaranteed salary, dead money, roster bonuses, and contract history
overthecap.com
Click to expand...
I know what his contract looks like. We don't even save that much by cutting him and we're going to have our hands full with dead cap with other potential cuts such as Hill.

$7.23 M isn't enough to warrant cutting him IMO.
 
Chubb has been a solid vet here when healthy but in no way is he a 10% cap player. We need youth at edge and to cut costs...$7M cut now and $20M cut jun 1st...jun 1st cut would go a long way for signing draft class and late free agent adds before training camp.

I'd prefer to explore a trade if possible.
 
Carne Asada said:
Do you want these guys back?

We gave them both 1yr contracts.

We mostly played zones last year and it looks like we are switching to man under Hafley.

Brents is under contract but he is more of a flood side corner. I wouldn't put him 1o1 on a speedy receiver plus we all know he is an injury waiting to happen.

I think the cup board is the most bare at CB and our coverage scheme is probably going to go through the most change on defense compared to last year.

We have Chop and Chubb at DE. We probably have enough interior DL with the switch to 4-3.

We could probably use a couple of LBs and SSs but mostly for.depth. Besides, CB is better positional value early.

I think the way things are shaping up CB is going to be the pick.

It'd be cool if we traded down and picked two in the top 50.
Click to expand...
I would not re-sign Jack Jones. Rasul Douglas is interesting. I think of all the Dolphins defenders in '25, he was the most surprising to the upside. I didn't expect that. He played with strong intensity and had quite a few solid hits/tackles outside of his coverage. He earned himself another contract, but I think his performance will lead to a contender giving him some decent cabbage for more than 1 year. In short, I would re-sign him to another 1 year contract, but he will probably get more years and money elsewhere.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom