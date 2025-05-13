 Rasul Douglas declines offer | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rasul Douglas declines offer

According to the Miami Herald Rasul Douglas Visited Miami but he declined their offer Hes off to visit Seattle. Dont know if he would be a good addition or not
 
Whether I want him or not, they must know what kind of figure Douglas wants before bringing him for a visit. Is it the Dolphins trying to low ball again like we did Campbell
 
Likely two fold... Miami has a number in mind and won't budge. Douglas and his camp know Miami is in need and is likely trying to make them pay for that seemingly desperation. Douglas will see what others offers are out there and then circle back. He might get better paying options, but not likely going to find a team where he can come in and compete for the number 1 corner job. Most of his offers are likely going to be as a number 3 corner, at best maybe a temporary starter until a rookie is ready to step in or an injured player returns. If he wants to play a ton in a starting role Miami might still end up being his best option.
 
I know all the die hard Dolphin fans want this to be a player passing on their FAVORITE NFL team that they cheer for because the team sucks and has always sucked and will always suck............................buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut this is likely about money.


Sorry but you guys will have to find another reason to sh*t on your team.
 
Not that I make a habit of defending Grier but if they’d have paid Campbell what he wanted we would have lost Holland’s 4th round compensatory pick. A 4th rounder for a one year rental of a 39 year old? Not sure that move deserves criticism.
 
