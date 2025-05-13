Rasul Douglas declines offer

Likely two fold... Miami has a number in mind and won't budge. Douglas and his camp know Miami is in need and is likely trying to make them pay for that seemingly desperation. Douglas will see what others offers are out there and then circle back. He might get better paying options, but not likely going to find a team where he can come in and compete for the number 1 corner job. Most of his offers are likely going to be as a number 3 corner, at best maybe a temporary starter until a rookie is ready to step in or an injured player returns. If he wants to play a ton in a starting role Miami might still end up being his best option.