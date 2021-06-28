Rating NFL offseasons for all 32 teams: Goals, top moves and biggest remaining questions.

andyahs
Miami Dolphins
Offseason summed up in three words or fewer: Tua or bust. Despite multiple opportunities to add a starting quarterback in the draft and trade market, the Dolphins bet on Tua Tagovailoa making a Year 2 jump. They named co-offensive coordinators to create an offense that would best utilize his skill set and added much-needed speed in Will Fuller V and Jaylen Waddle. This team looks like a contender in a lot of places, but Tagovailoa has to take the next step to get them there.
Offseason goals: The Dolphins' top priority was adding offensive playmakers. They slow-played the free-agency market before signing Fuller to a good-value one-year deal, and then after trading back from the No. 3 pick, they eventually landed at No. 6, where they selected Waddle. Two explosive playmakers for Tagovailoa was a win. They also swapped out two offensive line starters, sending out veteran guard Ereck Flowers and veteran center Ted Karras and bringing in rookie second-round tackle Liam Eichenberg and veteran center Matt Skura.
The Dolphins have built up around Tua Tagovailoa; now it's time for the QB to justify the team's faith. Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images
Biggest question still to be answered: How will the Dolphins resolve Xavien Howard's request for a new contract? Howard held out of mandatory minicamp, resulting in over $93,000 in fines, as a stance for wanting a new contract. Howard signed an extension in May 2019, but he's since outplayed the deal with a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber 2020 season and has just one fully guaranteed season left. Howard's reps have approached the team about a new deal -- at least one that can help him resume his place as the highest-paid cornerback on the team over Byron Jones -- but the Dolphins are hesitant to redo a deal just one year into the new portion of that extension. If something doesn't give, Howard could make things stickier by requesting a trade this summer. -- Cameron Wolfe
