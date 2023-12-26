Ravens favored to beat Dolphins on Sunday, win means AFC playoffs go through Baltimore

Ravens are at home, I'd expect them to be favored. Besides, that's all supposition anyway. 49ers were minus 6.5 against Baltimore.

I'm glad Baltimore won last night- I'm probably the only one, but my logic is this:

I didn't want Baltimore coming home after a road loss. I'd rather they return home fat off victory. I know you can argue they'd have more confidence, but I think (based on an article I read) that Baltimore took it personally that SF was favored by so much. I think they were amped up for that game. Hopefully, there will be some kind of letdown, or leveling off. Baltimore's energy in that game vs San Fran was sick. That's hard to maintain.

Even if Baltimore had lost, we'd still have to beat them anyway. So it's a wash in that aspect. Unless Buffalo absolutely chokes to New England, Miami needs to win out regardless to win the division and get the one seed (Plus Cleveland is still lurking). It's there for the taking. Earn it, or continue to be what you've always been.