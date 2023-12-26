 Ravens favored to beat Dolphins on Sunday, win means AFC playoffs go through Baltimore | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ravens favored to beat Dolphins on Sunday, win means AFC playoffs go through Baltimore

No doubt they are playing well. It will be a big, big test for us. This time of year, every game is going to be a battle. It doesn't have to be pretty, but pulling out a road win of this magnitude could give us momentum and confidence to take this thing all the way.
 
Ravens are at home, I'd expect them to be favored. Besides, that's all supposition anyway. 49ers were minus 6.5 against Baltimore.
I'm glad Baltimore won last night- I'm probably the only one, but my logic is this:
I didn't want Baltimore coming home after a road loss. I'd rather they return home fat off victory. I know you can argue they'd have more confidence, but I think (based on an article I read) that Baltimore took it personally that SF was favored by so much. I think they were amped up for that game. Hopefully, there will be some kind of letdown, or leveling off. Baltimore's energy in that game vs San Fran was sick. That's hard to maintain.
Even if Baltimore had lost, we'd still have to beat them anyway. So it's a wash in that aspect. Unless Buffalo absolutely chokes to New England, Miami needs to win out regardless to win the division and get the one seed (Plus Cleveland is still lurking). It's there for the taking. Earn it, or continue to be what you've always been.
 
What a game next week is going to be. Easy to forget that last year was the 6td game Tua had against Baltimore which basically changed his career trajectory
 
Fins can certainly win, but if Waddle is out thats a big hit, as he roasted Ravens last year. Chosen could be out too...
I was just thinking that, too. We need Waddle to keep defenses honest against Tyreek. High ankle sprains suck! If Waddle can't go, I don't know if we can get the big chunk plays our offense needs to thrive.
 
They're playing really good football and are absolutely difficult to beat. I say difficult, but not impossible. If they don't change their defensive scheme Tyreek could roast them. Would be nice to get Holland and Hunt back though. Would be a huge boost vs a very good team
 
Its the part of football that you just cant account for with the cap and roster numbers. Especially with the Fins offense that is so predicated on timing, it makes it that much harder to replace folks. It may be time for Claypool to start making a real contribution!
 
No doubt they are playing well. It will be a big, big test for us. This time of year, every game is going to be a battle. It doesn't have to be pretty, but pulling out a road win of this magnitude could give us momentum and confidence to take this thing all the way.
Win against a team above .500? Check ✅. Win against a team above .500 on the road? NEXT TO BE CHECKED.
 
The last time we were in Baltimore, Tua rallied the team from behind during the 4th quarter in 469 yard and 6 Touchdown game. I'd like to see a repeat performance.

I am sure that game will be on replay at some point this week on NFL Network. time to set the dvr
 
The last time we were in Baltimore, Tua rallied the team from behind during the 4th quarter in 469 yard and 6 Touchdown game. I'd like to see a repeat performance.

I am sure that game will be on replay at some point this week on NFL Network. time to set the dvr
That kind of game is not going to happen. Balt D is way better than last year. Also, too many injuries to Waddle and Oline. Any chance for win will be through defense and not turning the ball over and strong running game. Old fashioned football.
 
