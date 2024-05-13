Ravens TE provides Odell Beckham Jr. take Dolphins fans will love

Sounds like ODB matured through his adversities, became a mentoring vet, and he produces for championship teams. Great signing!!
Pardon my ignorance....but is this in agreement with, or mocking against...I just couldn't figure it out with this gif lol.
You wrote ODB instead of OBJ. ODB is (or should say, was RIP) Ol' Dirty Bastard of the Wu Tang Clan. But if it autocorrected to that for you, Im sure you're a fan as well.Pardon my ignorance....but is this in agreement with, or mocking against...I just couldn't figure it out with this gif lol.
Funny...lol...I was thinking when I wrote it O Del Beckham then realized after your post...nice catch @j0hnny63You wrote ODB instead of OBJ. ODB is (or should say, was RIP) Ol' Dirty Bastard of the Wu Tang Clan. But if it autocorrected to that for you, Im sure you're a fan as well.