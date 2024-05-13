 Ravens TE provides Odell Beckham Jr. take Dolphins fans will love | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ravens TE provides Odell Beckham Jr. take Dolphins fans will love

cullenbigcstill said:
Sounds like ODB matured through his adversities, became a mentoring vet, and he produces for championship teams. Great signing!!
Click to expand...
underground hip hop GIF
 
cullenbigcstill said:
Pardon my ignorance....but is this in agreement with, or mocking against...I just couldn't figure it out with this gif lol.
Click to expand...
You wrote ODB instead of OBJ. ODB is (or should say, was RIP) Ol' Dirty Bastard of the Wu Tang Clan. But if it autocorrected to that for you, Im sure you're a fan as well.

dave chappelle GIF
 
I wonder if Odell will become a coach after football, these kinda reports from past teammates have been the norm with his last few teams. He seems like he'd be good at it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom