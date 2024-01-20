 **Ravens/Texans Game Watch Thread** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

**Ravens/Texans Game Watch Thread**

Misery loves company, although I tend to enjoy these threads more than our own in some instances.
Jump on in, who do you want to win? I'm torn, I DO NOT like the Ravens at all but I can't quite see the Texans moving on and beating the Bills. Yeah, I think the Bills demolish the Chiefs, hope I'm wrong. I really can't stand any of those 3 teams but I do not think Houston is quite there yet...
 
Agree, don’t like any of them but got pull for the Ravens in case the Bills get by the Chiefs which I think they do.
 
