Ravens Top 4 CBs Injured....

Bon Appetit Wow GIF by La Guarimba Film Festival
 
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (groin) did not practice Friday.​

The Ravens, after a 2021 season in which they were ravaged by secondary injuries, will head into Week 2 against Miami with their top four cover guys injured. Kyle Fuller (knee) is done for the season, Brandon Stephens (quad) is unlikely to play, and Marcus Peters (ACL) hasn't suited up since the 2020 season. An exploitable secondary could again inflate the Ravens' offensive snaps per game, as it did in 2021. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should benefit from Baltimore's string of secondary injuries this week.
 
we need to eat. that humphrey is huge
 
We have our own damn problems. Let's just hope we can make some plays in the passing game.
 
Even with their injuries in the secondary I expect the Ravens to stack the most and make Tua beat them.....if we can hit a couple of deep passes early they might back off but they will stack the box till we do that.
 
they might go blitz and go cover zero on us since they were so humiliated by it
 
That's not gonna work well for them, Tua processes those very quickly and they don't have corners to go man coverage against waddle and hill.
 
They have a good front seven . Game is a hard one to pick with all the injuries and question marks . Dobbins looks like he will play for the first time in a while too
 
