Ravens Top 4 CBs Injured....

Oops… TuaOh man… I have Tia and Lamar Jackson on my fantasy team… who to start????
We have our own damn problems. Let's just hope we can make some plays in the passing game.
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (groin) did not practice Friday.The Ravens, after a 2021 season in which they were ravaged by secondary injuries, will head into Week 2 against Miami with their top four cover guys injured. Kyle Fuller (knee) is done for the season, Brandon Stephens (quad) is unlikely to play, and Marcus Peters (ACL) hasn't suited up since the 2020 season. An exploitable secondary could again inflate the Ravens' offensive snaps per game, as it did in 2021. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should benefit from Baltimore's string of secondary injuries this week.
That's not gonna work well for them, Tua processes those very quickly and they don't have corners to go man coverage against waddle and hill.they might go blitz and go cover zero on us since they were so humiliated by it