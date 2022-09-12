 Ravens Were Not Impressive | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ravens Were Not Impressive

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Against the jets the Ravens only had 63 rushing yards.

Only 13 first downs.

5/13 on 3rd downs

Only had 53 plays vs the jets 80.

How we feeling about this game?

I don’t think Baltimore is going to win this one easily, so far Vegas has them -4.5
 
lynx

lynx

Didn't see it yet but Lamar looked pretty good on his TD throws, I think we use last years game as a base and this game will be close
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

dolfan91

dolfan91

It's a game that has me nervous as hell. Baltimore has owned Miami and then some, over the years. I'm hoping, Miami's coaches can come up with a solid game plan again. Not expecting the zero cover, due to Jones being on IR, but am hopeful, Miami's defenders play lights out like last year.
 
Tua808

Tua808

4.5 is kinda high. Revenge game too.
 
dolfan91 said:
It's a game that has me nervous as hell. Baltimore has owned Miami and then some, over the years. I'm hoping, Miami's coaches can come up with a solid game plan again. Not expecting the zero cover, due to Jones being on IR, but am hopeful, Miami's defenders play lights out like last year.
You aren’t in the Kohou train yet? I say zero coverage baby!
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

If it was at home I'd feel very confident in a win.

At their house...I feel like we are going to have to fight for it and make plays when they are available.
 
