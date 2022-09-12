Ravens Were Not Impressive

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 25,949
- Reaction score
- 24,377
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Against the jets the Ravens only had 63 rushing yards.
Only 13 first downs.
5/13 on 3rd downs
Only had 53 plays vs the jets 80.
How we feeling about this game?
I don’t think Baltimore is going to win this one easily, so far Vegas has them -4.5
