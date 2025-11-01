Ray Agnew for GM

dolfan91
I think the problem is that, when many of those picks didn’t work, they blew their cap on WRs and Edges — often from trades.I think the notion the Dolphins weren't previously focusing on the trenches is nonsense.
Phillips
Eich
Jackson
Hunt
Kinley
Raekwon
Coleman
Paul
Kamara
Grant
Jonah
Biggers
Phillips
...the problem is more the terrible scouting that led to lot of the misses.
Also dogcrap signings like Eich and Jackson. Grier just doubles down on his bad choices.
