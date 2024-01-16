Ray Lewis as DC ??

I have never liked the zone defense and believe man to man is the only way to really dominate on the defensive side of the ball. I grew up watching the Olivadatti bend but dont break D,,, which is a really good defense, until you break... such as they did in the 84 Super Bowl where the 9ers totally lit them up.



Last night, watching the Manning broadcast of the Eagles/Bucs game on ESPN, Ray Lewis was a guest host and also spoke about how much easier it is on D when you simplify the defense and give the players only one assignment... Play man to man and beat your opponent.



With his reputation, meanness, knowledge and experience playing on a bad ass defense made me wonder if he would be a good candidate for a DC.



What do you guys think?