Ray Lewis as DC ??

I have never liked the zone defense and believe man to man is the only way to really dominate on the defensive side of the ball. I grew up watching the Olivadatti bend but dont break D,,, which is a really good defense, until you break... such as they did in the 84 Super Bowl where the 9ers totally lit them up.

Last night, watching the Manning broadcast of the Eagles/Bucs game on ESPN, Ray Lewis was a guest host and also spoke about how much easier it is on D when you simplify the defense and give the players only one assignment... Play man to man and beat your opponent.

With his reputation, meanness, knowledge and experience playing on a bad ass defense made me wonder if he would be a good candidate for a DC.

What do you guys think?
 
The Browns defense and all their man to man was all the rage until it wasn't. No matter what you play, you can be beat.
 
I think a lot of people need to stop with knee jerk reactions from what they see on TV the day of or prior. Probably 50 threads the past few days of nonsense about getting so and so he threw a good pass, get that guy he ran for 5 yards. That college coach I know nothing about looks good. Just uninformed nonsense.

Like seriously dude, you based starting a thread about replacing Fangio with Ray goddam Lewis based off "reputation and meanness". FFS.
 
Ray would be an on-the-field DC, not in the booth, and he sure AF would not have allowed the Tennesee Titans to overcome a two-score deficit with 3 minutes left.
 
I think you need to stop with the knee jerk reactions... Not once in the original post did I say I wanted Fangio replaced and not once did I say I wanted Lewis to replace him..
 
Jeep, go help an old lady cross the street or something.
 
