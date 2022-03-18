RB Chase Edmonds: First Interview as a Fin

What attracted you to the Fins?



"Chance to work with Coach Mike McDaniel. A lot of former players told me that they love him. I feel like playing for a coach that respects his relationships with his players is very important for me. And I heard he is a genius. He is the real deal. A guru. I really like his zone scheme run blocking, I like how he utilizes his backs. And to me it felt like the perfect match to come here and also gel with Tua who I felt is someone that, with my receiving ability, we could benefit off of each other."



How does the zone scheme benefit your skill set?



"Since my college days at Fordham, I have been running on just zone scheme. And then to come into the NFL, play under Kliff for 3 years it's all zone scheme for us really. So I felt like with my skill set, I'm very comfortable in the zone format, and I felt like it correlates to my skill set. Seeing lanes develop, hitting the cut back, being able to stop and start really fast. That is what the zone scheme is all about."



How do you think you will gel with Tua? How will you benefit each other?



"He is very accurate, you can tell he is intelligent. Knows how to get on and off his reads. I feel like with me, that is something I need, just on the check down purposes. The ball is getting out quick in our scheme that we are going to be doing. It tailors to my skill set of catching the ball out of the backfield."



Travis Wingfield brought up Next Gen Stats:

-He hit 15mph more than any other RB in the league last year.



What role does speed play in your game?



Honestly, I'm not even a burner. I'm no 4.3 guy. But what I feel I do well is that I get from 0 to my top speed like that (snaps). In 2-3 steps I can generate enough quickness, velocity and power to get to my top speed. I'm not gonna hit 23mph like my guy Raheem Mostert, but if we're talking 0-20mph I can get there pretty quickly.



No sacks allowed the LAST 3 YEARS, just 3 QB hits allowed in that time. What is the mindset required to be a good pass protector?



The willingness to do it. I think in pass pro, the RB is usually always at a disadvantage unless you are Derrick Henry and you're bigger than the LB. So it's never a fair fight for us. But I feel like if you go into that fight, willing to fight, I used to have this saying with Kyler Murray that I am going to bring right here with Tua...I am going to die in that pocket with you bro. I am going to do everything in my power to make sure that you don't get hit, that you don't get sacked. Whether that is getting ran over and dying slow, if that is what I have to do, that is part of the job. It's also about intelligence, knowing who you have to block, knowing your assignment. And I take pride in always knowing my assignment. No mental errors on my part.



