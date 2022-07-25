RB- concern

I did not look into stats for our new RB's until today and with the contract we gave Edmonds I assumed he would have had way more accomplished.



Last year was his best statistically with 592 yards and a nice 5.1 average, in 2020 he had 402 passing yards.



Mostert's best year was in 2019 with 772 and a 5.6 average, best passing season was 2019 as well with 180 yards.



Those 5+ averages look great but they also had Olines that were strong or at least stronger than what we have had.



Michel has had some workhorse years with seasons of 931, 912 and 845 yards but only a 4.2 lifetime average, most passing yards he has had was last season with 128



Gaskin's most yards came last season with 612 but had his worst average with 3.5. In 2020 he added 388 in passing



I guess the hope is that Edmonds will keep seeing numbers go up and he will be a strong receiving option as well



Michel will get the hard yards and Mostert or Gaskin or ? will come in to give Edmonds breaks????????????????



I wish we had a clear number 1 RB and hope that Edmonds will be that guy....but he really hasn't ben that yet in his career.



PLEASE no repeat of Breida, Johnson etc. who all flopped in Dolphin uniforms.