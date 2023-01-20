 RB Coordinator Studesvill To Interview for Commanders' OC. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RB Coordinator Studesvill To Interview for Commanders' OC.

Studesville is a funny one, he looks like and sounds like he should be an excellent positional coach but under his stewardship the running game has rarely flourished. Maybe you can put that down to talent at RB or on the line or OC play calling I don't know but I'm not 100% we'll miss a great deal if we lost him.
 
I don’t care if he stays or goes.....don’t think it'd make a big difference either way
Yeah I don't really see the point of his position here.

Says he's an assistant head coach, previously running back OC. Think McDaniel checks both those boxes. What would be concerning about him is the hierarchy on whom was actually calling the running plays. It didn't start clicking till Wilson got here and obviously Mostert was talented enough. Not sure if he's at fault or not, but like you said Danny, I don't think it matters one way or another since McDaniel can easily take over that aspect.

One thing we do need is a dedicated OC, co-oc in the booth to help McDaniel. Not sure if that existed this year, but if it did, it sure as hell wasn't working.
 
If hired would this result in Miami receiving a 3rd round pick this year and next due to the revision or addition to the Rooney rule?

If so, I’m all for it.
 
No, pretty sure that has to be for a head of football operations type or head coach.
 
