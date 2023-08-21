 RB De’Von Achane (shoulder) week-to-week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RB De’Von Achane (shoulder) week-to-week

This is great news, I don't see him on the field much with mostert, Wilson and ahmed healthy, but great to have no big setbacks for his development.
 
DuderinoN703 said:
All these injuries to guys that were going to make a difference. **** me.
Funny how that works. Good players play thus increasing their odds of injury I suppose. No stats to back that up however.

Look on the bright side, it's only a few weeks.
 
I’m glad it’s nothing serious but a little worried that he can take the beating he’ll get in the nfl. That’s two minor injuries for him so far. Hopefully this is just a hiccup and not a trend.
 
everybody gets knicks up behind this line. The blocking is inconsistent but should get better if MCD sticks and commits to running the ball.
 
yeah, people are confused if you actually watch the game you see when he got hurt.
 
