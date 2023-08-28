 RB dilemma | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RB dilemma

We have a solid RB group and will make some difficult choices. Who would you keep?

IMO
1. Mostert - Fast, strong, but has injury history - I'm trusting McDaniel to keep him as number 1. He will likely go down at some point this season.
2. Wilson - Strong runner but has injury history - I like him but injuries really scare me. He will likely go down at some point this season.
3, Achane - Rookie, very fast great potential. Looked good in pre-season. He is the future is he can stay healthy and add some weight.
4, Brooks - Rookie UDFA - Sledgehammer, strong. Gets the tough yards. Consistently flashed in pre-season. I hope he makes the active roster. He offers something we lack. POWER!
5. Ahmed - Runs with conviction. Good pre-season - I sadly cut him and put him on PS. I call him up if/when Mostert or Wilson go down.
6. Gaskin - Quick, shifty. I thank him for his service and hope he finds success elsewhere.
 
Mostert , Ahmed , Achane and add Taylor

That would be outstanding
 
Mostert , Ahmed , Achane and add Taylor

That would be outstanding
Ahmed and Achane are too similiar for my liking.

Obviously we have a small sample size for Achane. But on tape he and Ahmed look practically identical.
 
Taylor, Mostert, Achane, Brooks would be cool but unlikely.

Mostert, Wilson, Ahmed, Achane, brooks to ps likely
 
