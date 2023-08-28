RB dilemma

We have a solid RB group and will make some difficult choices. Who would you keep?



IMO

1. Mostert - Fast, strong, but has injury history - I'm trusting McDaniel to keep him as number 1. He will likely go down at some point this season.

2. Wilson - Strong runner but has injury history - I like him but injuries really scare me. He will likely go down at some point this season.

3, Achane - Rookie, very fast great potential. Looked good in pre-season. He is the future is he can stay healthy and add some weight.

4, Brooks - Rookie UDFA - Sledgehammer, strong. Gets the tough yards. Consistently flashed in pre-season. I hope he makes the active roster. He offers something we lack. POWER!

5. Ahmed - Runs with conviction. Good pre-season - I sadly cut him and put him on PS. I call him up if/when Mostert or Wilson go down.

6. Gaskin - Quick, shifty. I thank him for his service and hope he finds success elsewhere.