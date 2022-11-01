 RB Jeff Wilson and OLB Bradley Chubb highlights | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RB Jeff Wilson and OLB Bradley Chubb highlights

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,183
Reaction score
6,822
Location
SO CAL
1667330837467.png

In case you aren't familiar with either player here's what they have done lately.

OLB Chubb. He's Elite and plays at over 270 on the edge. Fast, strong rangy player. Physical.





RB Wilson. He will remind you of Mostert.
www.49ers.com

Jeff Wilson Jr.'s Best Plays from His 132-Yard Game in Week 5

Check out Jeff Wilson Jr.'s best plays from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 win against the Carolina Panthers.
www.49ers.com www.49ers.com


 
Last edited:
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
54,032
Reaction score
115,854
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Wilson is strong and fast man.....awesome trade
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom