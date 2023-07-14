RB Josh Jacobs is on the block

Report: Josh Jacobs on the trade block and Dolphins are a team some think could be in play The Miami Dolphins may want to add Dalvin Cook to the roster but they may get another option in Josh Jacobs who reportedly is now on the trade block. Jacobs is

Dalvin Cook may need to decide soon if he wants to be a Miami Dolphin or not!The Miami Dolphins may want to add Dalvin Cook to the roster but they may get another option in Josh Jacobs who reportedly is now on the trade block."Jacobs is one of the top RBs in the NFL and wants more money than the Franchise tender the Raiders offered back in March. Jacobs has skipped the off-season programs and has made it clear he does not intend to report to camp or sign the tag.""There has been speculation that Cook's reasoning behind sitting out and not making a decision is to see what happens with Barkley and Jacobs. If either leave their team, Cook may have another option and likely more money."