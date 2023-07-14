 RB Josh Jacobs is on the block | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RB Josh Jacobs is on the block

Dalvin Cook may need to decide soon if he wants to be a Miami Dolphin or not!
Report: Josh Jacobs on the trade block and Dolphins are a team some think could be in play

The Miami Dolphins may want to add Dalvin Cook to the roster but they may get another option in Josh Jacobs who reportedly is now on the trade block. Jacobs is
The Miami Dolphins may want to add Dalvin Cook to the roster but they may get another option in Josh Jacobs who reportedly is now on the trade block.

"Jacobs is one of the top RBs in the NFL and wants more money than the Franchise tender the Raiders offered back in March. Jacobs has skipped the off-season programs and has made it clear he does not intend to report to camp or sign the tag."

"There has been speculation that Cook's reasoning behind sitting out and not making a decision is to see what happens with Barkley and Jacobs. If either leave their team, Cook may have another option and likely more money."

On the same hand though, if a team like Miami decides to sign one of the top RB's that's one less team to choose from for Cook.
 
I doubt Miami trades for a guy who want to get paid at a position that is losing value for big deals.
 
This would make no sense at all. We don’t want to pay Cook a lot but we're going to trade for a RB that we'd have to pay a lot to?
Opening week can’t get here soon enough
 
I doubt Miami trades for a guy who want to get paid at a position that is losing value for big deals.
This would make no sense at all. We don’t want to pay Cook a lot but we're going to trade for a RB that we'd have to pay a lot to?
Opening week can’t get here soon enough
Well, Josh Jacobs is one of the few backs in the NFL that some consider better than Cook, and he's only 25 years old.

Jacobs is also more of a Power RB than Cook is, and weighs in at 225
 
