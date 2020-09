I don't understand why do we sign a good back (Howard) for a decent contract, trade for a quick playmaker in Breida but give a bulk of the carries to Gaskin.....I am not disappointed with Gaskin's performance, in fact, I think it's time the Dolphins name him the starter. He is the only one being productive and I mean really productive. 16 carries 86 yards 5.4 avg / 10 receptions 61 yards