RB status

Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
3,645
Reaction score
3,711
Gaskins gone
Wilson on IR, has to miss 4 games, maybe back “this season”
Achane hurt. No comment on when back.
Ahmed reported today as “day to day”.
Moestert ok (I think) but history of injuries.
Brooks ok but UDFA for a reason
One RB placed on PS.
I guess we still have 8 or 9 days left to heal.
 
Achane has been at practice but with red no contact jersey on, he will be there week 1. Ahmed will be available also week 1.

The RB’s overall though are a little brittle. It’s probably going to be not an ideal situation as the year goes on.
 
