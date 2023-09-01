Jssanto
Club Member
Gaskins gone
Wilson on IR, has to miss 4 games, maybe back “this season”
Achane hurt. No comment on when back.
Ahmed reported today as “day to day”.
Moestert ok (I think) but history of injuries.
Brooks ok but UDFA for a reason
One RB placed on PS.
I guess we still have 8 or 9 days left to heal.
Wilson on IR, has to miss 4 games, maybe back “this season”
Achane hurt. No comment on when back.
Ahmed reported today as “day to day”.
Moestert ok (I think) but history of injuries.
Brooks ok but UDFA for a reason
One RB placed on PS.
I guess we still have 8 or 9 days left to heal.