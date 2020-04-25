I dont believe there was any intention pre draft, draft or regrets post draft on not taking a running back or wide receiver and here is why...



This team is 2 years away from competing our draft is highly about taking players that can develop into great players with some coaching as ability is there but refinement is needed. Will it work? Yet to be seen but it is evidenced by our picks thats the plan.



I loved Dobbins and really wanted him, however he doesn't fit. You don't draft a rb when your team isn't ready. RB have by far the shortest life span and is one of the positions likely to excel quickly. Why take a rb and waste him for 2 years out of his already shortened career. Not a ton of RB get a huge 2nd contract with the team they were drafted by and fulfill it. You are much better off letting Howard who is serviceable play this year. It sucks but it is reality.



As for WR, we have some guys who we think can be good. Once again, let them play this year in another down year and see what you have. You can invest high next year. We have 2 players that have shown promise. Let them play and see if the elevate their play first.



Drafting OL an DL had to be the focus and we stacked a few decent players and will probably get more to play the odds of success.



Drafting DB is key. This defense loves DB and we have 2 corners while high paid might not be here in 2 years. Jones may if his play stays high and X might, huge might, if he can stay healthy as he has had a decent amount of nagging injuries and some legal trouble.



Dynasties build for years to come. Not this year. Dynasties pick players foreshadowing and don't go for the play now pick. When you already have the start of that team you can afford a luxury here and there...looking at you KC.



But in our spot you play the odds. Stack up on picks, don't trade up and hope you get talent you can coach up for when this team is ready.



Do I love this draft...no. Because none of us should. Am I excited with the talent we added...absolutely. In a year or so we will know how this draft went and then....then we can add the RB and WR that are needed to take us to the next level. This team won 5 games with no talent, if we hit on 25 percent of these picks and add 4 quality starters this will be one of the best drafts we have had. Flores and Grier bet on their coaches. They bet on the talent they believe they have already in coaching players up. Bravo, if you're wrong your fired haha