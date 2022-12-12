 RBs do matter | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RBs do matter

R

RMLogic

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
1,137
Reaction score
1,533
Age
68
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
Having a decent running game and a good RB is important despite what bozo Grier and this FO thinks. Look at SF with McCaffrey. Look at Ekeler last night.
You can win with a superstar QB like Mahomes without a top RB. But when your QB is not at a top 10 level like Tua you need to help him with a running game.

Zeke, Pollard, Gibson, Robinson,B., Sanders, Montgomery, Swift, Cook, Jones, Dillon, Fournette, White, Foreman, Patterson, Kamara, McCaffrey, Walker, Connor.
18 NFC RBs better than any Dolphin RB.
Singletary, Stevenson, Hall, Chubb, Hunt, Harris, Mixon, Etienne, Henry, Taylor, Pierce, Dobbins, Ekeler, Williams, Jacobs.
15 AFC RBs better than any Dolphin RB.

How does anyone expect Tua to be really good with 3 RBs that a cheerleader can tackle. Gaskin, Ahmed, Mostert cant ever break a tackle. Wilson has decent inside power but little else.
Get a running game that can help the passing game open up.

This narrative of not drafting a RB is stupid when you need one. Lets pick a player like Iggy instead.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
3,404
Reaction score
4,833
Location
Minnesota
I agree. The RB threat is a must have. I'm not a fan of the RB by average to below average committee thought
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
2,666
Reaction score
2,599
Location
Massachusetts
I don't think the point has ever been that running backs don't matter, more that their importance has been reduced so it's no longer worth investing high draft picks in the position-- especially since there have been so many high-profile busts taken at the top of round 1 and so many productive guys taken much later in the draft. Maybe it's just that you need a good running game, if not a great running back.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
4,066
Reaction score
3,801
the thing is we actually invested quite a bit into the RB room this off season. Edmonds and Michel both did not work out. and then we traded for Wilson. for whatever reason, McDaniel refuses to try and establish a running game. I feel like no matter who our opponent is we prepare and game plan the same way every week instead of trying to attack our opponents weaknesses. but yes we should have used an early round pick on a good RB prospect by now.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
2,666
Reaction score
2,599
Location
Massachusetts
Mostert, our leading rusher, is on pace to barely outproduce peak-Mark Higgs. That's a damn low bar.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom