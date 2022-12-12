RBs do matter

Having a decent running game and a good RB is important despite what bozo Grier and this FO thinks. Look at SF with McCaffrey. Look at Ekeler last night.

You can win with a superstar QB like Mahomes without a top RB. But when your QB is not at a top 10 level like Tua you need to help him with a running game.



Zeke, Pollard, Gibson, Robinson,B., Sanders, Montgomery, Swift, Cook, Jones, Dillon, Fournette, White, Foreman, Patterson, Kamara, McCaffrey, Walker, Connor.

18 NFC RBs better than any Dolphin RB.

Singletary, Stevenson, Hall, Chubb, Hunt, Harris, Mixon, Etienne, Henry, Taylor, Pierce, Dobbins, Ekeler, Williams, Jacobs.

15 AFC RBs better than any Dolphin RB.



How does anyone expect Tua to be really good with 3 RBs that a cheerleader can tackle. Gaskin, Ahmed, Mostert cant ever break a tackle. Wilson has decent inside power but little else.

Get a running game that can help the passing game open up.



This narrative of not drafting a RB is stupid when you need one. Lets pick a player like Iggy instead.