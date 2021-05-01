 RB's to look for at #156 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RB's to look for at #156

jimthefin

jimthefin

Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
2,764
Reaction score
2,944
Here are some names of RB's with potential to outperform a 5th round selection.

Khalil Herbert VA Tech

Elijah Mitchell Louisiana

Kenneth Gainwell Memphis

Jaret Patterson Buffalo

Kylin Hill Ole Miss

Jermar Jefferson Oregon ST

Pooka Williams Kansas


Gainwell, Mitchell and Herbert are favorites of mine.
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
15,025
Reaction score
4,852
jimthefin said:
Here are some names of RB's with potential to outperform a 5th round selection.

Khalil Herbert VA Tech

Elijah Mitchell Louisiana

Kenneth Gainwell Memphis

Jaret Patterson Buffalo

Kylin Hill Ole Miss

Jermar Jefferson Oregon ST

Pooka Williams Kansas


Gainwell, Mitchell and Herbert are favorites of mine.
Click to expand...

Hill is intriguing too.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 15, 2020
Messages
287
Reaction score
400
Location
USA
Any of them played with coach Flo in the senior bowl? I didn't track that.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
4,520
Reaction score
4,316
Age
49
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
I figured no way Gainwell would last until 156, so I didn't even consider having a shot at getting him. Obviously, he can still go in the next dozen picks.

Patterson has been one of my late round picks at RB for several months now.

I also had my eye on Master Teague. Is he going back to school?
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Dec 20, 2005
Messages
1,333
Reaction score
690
Age
32
Location
Lakeland,FL
Joe Dolfan said:
I figured no way Gainwell would last until 156, so I didn't even consider having a shot at getting him. Obviously, he can still go in the next dozen picks.

Patterson has been one of my late round picks at RB for several months now.

I also had my eye on Master Teague. Is he going back to school?
Click to expand...
He went back to OSU
 
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
19,943
Reaction score
11,687
Location
Dream Songs
jimthefin said:
Here are some names of RB's with potential to outperform a 5th round selection.

Khalil Herbert VA Tech

Elijah Mitchell Louisiana

Kenneth Gainwell Memphis

Jaret Patterson Buffalo

Kylin Hill Ole Miss

Jermar Jefferson Oregon ST

Pooka Williams Kansas


Gainwell, Mitchell and Herbert are favorites of mine.
Click to expand...

I'd narrow it to Herbert, Mitchell, Hill, and Gainwell. Different players, but they're in a similar range for me, and they can all play.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom