RB's to look for at #156

jimthefin
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 2,764
- Reaction score
- 2,944
Here are some names of RB's with potential to outperform a 5th round selection.
Khalil Herbert VA Tech
Elijah Mitchell Louisiana
Kenneth Gainwell Memphis
Jaret Patterson Buffalo
Kylin Hill Ole Miss
Jermar Jefferson Oregon ST
Pooka Williams Kansas
Gainwell, Mitchell and Herbert are favorites of mine.
