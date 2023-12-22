 Re: posts about Miami Dolphins memorabilia for the holidays | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Re: posts about Miami Dolphins memorabilia for the holidays

Happy Holidays

I was lucky enough to get a ton of extra signed Dolphin memorabilia that is going for really cheap, much less than online. Even Marino signed helmets with cert of authenticity. I did not post in the forum because I don't know if it is frowned upon to post that as I guess its technically an ad, it just seems like a nice thing to share because even the Marino is in the low $100s. I have a couple of cool items at hand to sell before Christmas:

- Marino signed football with case - $150
- Zach Thomas signed aqua plaque engraved - $100
- Ricky Williams orange helmet signed "smoke weed everyday" helmet with case - $300
- Tua signed crimson Alabama helmet with case - $200
- X signed throwback helmet

local pickup only (in Delray Beach)

would be willing to make a donation to the site If someone bought it. if not no worries.
 

