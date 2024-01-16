Re-Running the Tua Contract Poll

phinsforlife
This poll was originally run mid-season, when the Dolphins and Tua were close to the peak of their superpowers. Link to the original post with my introductory comments that follow the poll: https://finheaven.com/threads/what-would-you-do-about-tuas-contract.380933/
The poll questions are not perfect for where things stand now, but for the sake of comparison, I will give the same options again, and we can see if the voting changes. You can thank one of the admins, who seems like a nice and smart guy, for inspiring this thread
My view, which the survey doesn't fully capture, so I will have to vote the last option, is that we should let him play out the 5th year option next year, and then likely part ways unless there is a deep playoff run and Tua looks a lot better against better opposition.
Hypothetical point: Some may say 5 years and only $150mm would be incredibly team friendly and a dream scenario, if Tua would take that deal. That assertion would in part be based on the notion that top of the market QB deals are in the range of $50-$60mm per year for 5 years. While that is true, $30mm a year is still a lot of money, would make him the highest paid player on the team AND will still force a lot of talent off the roster.
I think Tua is a good QB, but in a very limited fashion that makes it hard for him to perform against better teams, in the playoffs, on the road, and in bad weather. The league is also going in a direction where pocket passers have a hard time rising to the top. With the defenders having so much speed and athleticism now, QBs need to be able to make off platform plays and be able to take a beating.
End of day if Tua took a 5 and $150mm deal, we will oscillate around .500 for the duration of the deal. Giving Tua the new contract is the easiest thing to do, like taking an opiod for pain. It doesn't force Grier to admit he was wrong and it masks the symptoms, but doesn't solve the underlying problem. We did a pretty similar thing with Tannehill (granted Tua is better), which just extended and pretended, rather than admitting we were wrong and ripping off the bandaid. Look where that deal got us.
I want to win a Super Bowl, as painful as it sounds I would start over. From my perspective, 5-12 is not much different than 9-8. 9-8 is still like kissing your sister. Terribly unsatisfying at the end of the day.
