Re-Signing Mike Gesicki would be fiscally irresponsible.

Hello friends I have been meaning to get something off my tits for a while now. So here it goes.



As some of you guys may know, I'm no fan of big bird on skates. He is so goofy when he runs. Like a baby giraffe galloping. How you gon' tell me - with a straight face - that an opposing defense fears this clunkelstiltskin executing slot iso ask against them? Pound sand.



He's the softest player in the league. Guy averages 1 broken tackle a season LMAO! TINY DBs literally knock him out of his routes. I think on his annual broken tackle this season, he actually lost yards. He's constantly trying to hurdle guys and gets suspended mid air. Guy should have stuck to volleyball!



And don't get me started on the blocking. Oh my. The only time this guy has ever blocked someone is on one of his Twitter tirades against realists like me. This guy can't even block a pop up ad it's embarrassing. I can't believe we selected this guy over Dallas Goedert. Well I can because Chris Grier. FML!!



He caught two touchdowns this year. TWO! Two little tiddlywinks. Great job Mike! Way to help our young QB out! He had more dropped endzone passes than that as well. He had a ball literally bounce right off his beak in the end zone. SHOW SOME DAMN INITIATIVE!!! His career average of just over three a season is an improvement I guess!



In conclusion some team is going to overpay for this beach volleyball star and I hope it's not Miami.