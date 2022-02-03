 Re-Signing Mike Gesicki would be fiscally irresponsible. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Re-Signing Mike Gesicki would be fiscally irresponsible.

Hello friends I have been meaning to get something off my tits for a while now. So here it goes.

As some of you guys may know, I'm no fan of big bird on skates. He is so goofy when he runs. Like a baby giraffe galloping. How you gon' tell me - with a straight face - that an opposing defense fears this clunkelstiltskin executing slot iso ask against them? Pound sand.

He's the softest player in the league. Guy averages 1 broken tackle a season LMAO! TINY DBs literally knock him out of his routes. I think on his annual broken tackle this season, he actually lost yards. He's constantly trying to hurdle guys and gets suspended mid air. Guy should have stuck to volleyball!

And don't get me started on the blocking. Oh my. The only time this guy has ever blocked someone is on one of his Twitter tirades against realists like me. This guy can't even block a pop up ad it's embarrassing. I can't believe we selected this guy over Dallas Goedert. Well I can because Chris Grier. FML!!

He caught two touchdowns this year. TWO! Two little tiddlywinks. Great job Mike! Way to help our young QB out! He had more dropped endzone passes than that as well. He had a ball literally bounce right off his beak in the end zone. SHOW SOME DAMN INITIATIVE!!! His career average of just over three a season is an improvement I guess!

In conclusion some team is going to overpay for this beach volleyball star and I hope it's not Miami.
 
Quality post, legit possibility. I am wondering if it had anything to do with all that old lady poon he's been slopping
 
Spot on!
 
I’m on the fence honestly. He can make chunk plays down the field. But he’s not worth top TE $. Honestly I franchise him and see what happens w a new coach and system. We have a ton of money this year so why not? As long as we can still sign a couple stud OL and fill some other needs in FA, resign Ogbah and Needham I think I’m ok w it.
 
It sounds like you think gesicki should be a 5th or 6th priority on the list right?
 
About right. If resigning him keeps us from getting at least two fantastic OL in FA, a WR, resigning of Ogbah then he can go. In other words if we have the luxury of resigning him I do it. Otherwise I move on. He’s going to be overpaid like Charles Clay was.
 
No! Gesicki is not a #2 WR... in fact, if Gesicki is your #2 target getter, your pretty much ****ed as an offense...
 
Couldn't disagree with you more. Fins need to re-sign Gesicki. He's one of the 10 best receiving tight ends in the league. Fins don't need to get rid of their top talent, they need to add to it. Hopefully with a new HC that knows how to run an offense and figure out ways to better utilize talent, Gesicki will continue to blossom.
 
