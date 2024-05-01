Reactions/Meltdowns of other fanbases & Patriots turned down WHAT for the #3 Pick.

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 6,552
- Reaction score
- 15,323
- Age
- 39
- Location
- Kansas
Let me start off by saying I thought Maye's combo of bad throwing motion and awful footwork made him a late 1st round prospect.
I would have taken Williams, Daniels, Penix before him.
That being said NE took him at #3.....
Reportedly the Giants offered the #6 pick and a 2025 1st round pick for #3.
AND the Vikings offered picks #11, #23 and a 2025 1st round pick.
I would have taken Williams, Daniels, Penix before him.
That being said NE took him at #3.....
Reportedly the Giants offered the #6 pick and a 2025 1st round pick for #3.
AND the Vikings offered picks #11, #23 and a 2025 1st round pick.