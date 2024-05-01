 Reactions/Meltdowns of other fanbases & Patriots turned down WHAT for the #3 Pick. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Reactions/Meltdowns of other fanbases & Patriots turned down WHAT for the #3 Pick.

Let me start off by saying I thought Maye's combo of bad throwing motion and awful footwork made him a late 1st round prospect.

I would have taken Williams, Daniels, Penix before him.

That being said NE took him at #3.....

Reportedly the Giants offered the #6 pick and a 2025 1st round pick for #3.

AND the Vikings offered picks #11, #23 and a 2025 1st round pick.


Didn't hear about the Giants offer but the guys at work were talking about the Vikings offer this morning. They said it included New England's 1st this year, a 3rd rounder in 2025 plus additional draft capital from the middle-late rounds (4th-6th rounds), in exchange for 3 first round picks.
 
Ryan Gosling Reaction GIF
If you really like Maye then neither of those offers is enough to pass on him and trade down.

We will see what Maye turns out to be and if he is Mac Jones 2.0 then the Pat's blew it.

But if he is legit they made the right call.

I am not at all sure that we will be laughing at the pat's on this one, I hope so but I liked Maye and would have taken him #2 over Daniels.
 
Did we ever find out what we offered for Bengals #1 overall pick the year they took Burrow?
 
Birdmond said:
I’d have jumped on the Vikings offer. There’s a good chance they could finish last in their division.
Click to expand...
Yep, hard to see a world where they finish anywhere other than the basement in that division this year, unless of course JJ McCarthy pulls a CJ Stroud.
 
People forget how many questions there were about Justin Herbert when he came out.

He's been a FAR more polished pro QB than many thought he'd be. His accuracy and overall game impact is well beyond what I saw from him at Oregon. I imagined him struggling with consistency and being limited not unlike we saw from Tannehill in terms of overall upside and general ceiling.

If NE imagines Maye as a physical prospect combining many of the traits of Herbert & Allen and as someone who can polish his game like we've seen from those guys, I can understand the pick.

To that point, if you think there's real limitation in a QB's long-term development, I don't think you take him at all. The fact that other teams were offering NE good compensation shows there's faith in Maye as a long-term Pro.
 
49ers gave the moon sun and stars to move up to number 3 for Trey Lance, before even knowing which of the top QBs would be available. That's the definition of full retard.

Then the Shats reach for Mac Jones at 15.

I think standing pat (pun intended) and taking Maye at three will prove to be a bigger blunder than Mac, but not as big a blunder as Lance (although similar stupidity, but in reverse).
 
