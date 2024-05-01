Reactions/Meltdowns of other fanbases & Patriots turned down WHAT for the #3 Pick.

People forget how many questions there were about Justin Herbert when he came out.



He's been a FAR more polished pro QB than many thought he'd be. His accuracy and overall game impact is well beyond what I saw from him at Oregon. I imagined him struggling with consistency and being limited not unlike we saw from Tannehill in terms of overall upside and general ceiling.



If NE imagines Maye as a physical prospect combining many of the traits of Herbert & Allen and as someone who can polish his game like we've seen from those guys, I can understand the pick.



To that point, if you think there's real limitation in a QB's long-term development, I don't think you take him at all. The fact that other teams were offering NE good compensation shows there's faith in Maye as a long-term Pro.