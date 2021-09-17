DolphinsTalk
Read This Before the Dolphins Bring on Buffalo - Miami Dolphins
If you paid attention to a solid majority of national coverage since the first NFL Sunday of the season, you’d think the Dolphins lost week one. Except (*gasps*), they didn’t! Miami took care of business on the road against New England and began the journey home with their first 1-0 start since...
dolphinstalk.com