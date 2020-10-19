Readjusting my prediction on the Fins record

jimthefin
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 1,584
- Reaction score
- 1,515
Preseason i went through the schedule and with as little fan bias as possible I had them going 7-9 best case.
I am reevaluating that prediction and can now see them reaching as high as 9-7.
They may well be in the playoff mix come December.
Flores and Grier get high marks for how far this team has came since this time last year.
After losing their opening 7 games they are now 8-7 in their last 15.
That is a huge improvement.
