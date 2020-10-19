Readjusting my prediction on the Fins record

My original take was... if we go 8-8, I'll be ecstatic.



I'll stick with that.



We'll be favored vs. the Jets, Chargers, and Bengals, with the Cardinal and Broncos games close (both away games).

The Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, Raiders, and Rams will all be games that we should lose in any sane expectation.



To get to 9-7, we'd have to sweep the easy five games (tough for an average team like ours), and then upset one of the others (maybe the Patriots or Raiders?). I guess it could happen, but the key game is Sunday. Can we upset a better team who is coming off of a loss?



If we can eke out a win at home vs. the pissed-off Rams, I'll start to think, "maybe".