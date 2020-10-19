Readjusting my prediction on the Fins record

jimthefin

jimthefin

Preseason i went through the schedule and with as little fan bias as possible I had them going 7-9 best case.

I am reevaluating that prediction and can now see them reaching as high as 9-7.

They may well be in the playoff mix come December.

Flores and Grier get high marks for how far this team has came since this time last year.

After losing their opening 7 games they are now 8-7 in their last 15.

That is a huge improvement.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

I understand the need to want to upgrade your score prediciton.
But even 7-9 as a best case scenerio is a tough act for them to pull off.
Essentially they need to win 4 more games this season.

The still have:

Rams
Cardinals
Jets
Bengals
Chiefs
Patriots
Raiders
Bills

The only teams that could/should be wins are

1) Jets
2) Maybe Bengals
3) Maybe Rams
4) Maybe Cardinals

Jets are the only gimmie on that remaining schedule. Everything else is going to be scratching and clawing.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

13 and 3... in all realness... 9 and 7.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Same 11-5 I posted months before the season started.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

My original take was... if we go 8-8, I'll be ecstatic.

I'll stick with that.

We'll be favored vs. the Jets, Chargers, and Bengals, with the Cardinal and Broncos games close (both away games).
The Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, Raiders, and Rams will all be games that we should lose in any sane expectation.

To get to 9-7, we'd have to sweep the easy five games (tough for an average team like ours), and then upset one of the others (maybe the Patriots or Raiders?). I guess it could happen, but the key game is Sunday. Can we upset a better team who is coming off of a loss?

If we can eke out a win at home vs. the pissed-off Rams, I'll start to think, "maybe".
 
vega51

I think we can/should win the Chargers and Broncos games
 
Andyman

It would help if you had all their remaining games in your prediction. You’re missing the Chargers and Broncos on that list.

There are no “gimmes,” even the Jets. Given how competitive they’ve been all year, I think 6-4 is quite feasible. There are no unwinnable games for them if they’re relatively healthy moving forward. All teams have flaws and every week it’s proven nobody is without warts.
 
Andyman

I disagree. Miami has handled New England at home rather well over the years. The Rams are far from elite and the Raiders the same. Miami was in position to beat both Seattle and Buffalo in the fourth quarter this year. They will not win them all but they could win any one of those games, if relatively healthy.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I certainly hope you are correct.

My analysis was probably more betting line based.
 
Blankiehead

We actually have a good shot at going 4-3 coming out of the bye. The Rams have a short week to fly across the country for a 1pm EST game while we're coming off a bye.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
2,000
Reaction score
1,268
Location
Ottawa, Canada
The Rams are our next game but the Rams play next Monday night, so Miami gets them on a short week. Jared Goff does not worry me. Aaron Donald, yes.
 
cafinfan408

cafinfan408

Let's also readjust the way we view McCain's transition to FS.
Definitely way a large ask and all of us were done with the kid after 5 games back there.
He has cleaned up nicely and deserves some props
 
ANMoore

the two major components:

1) X and Jones healthy
2) the good version of fitz

this team is tough to beat when these two factors exist at the same time.

you’ve got gaskins keeping the offense balanced, X and Jones keeping the secondary tight, and Wilkins playing good interior run defense. When we can control the game script this way, this team is tough to beat and has a legitimate shot at the playoffs.

a team like Tennessee could cream us though. Eventually, a team is gonna commit to the run and make us stop it for 30 minutes. If we don’t get good fitz that day, that’s a losing recipe for us.

This team is built to protect the leads we’ve had the last two weeks. Efficient RB, tight coverage corners, fast LBs, and strong pass rush. You’ve seen what happens.

Those CBs and fitz is what this whole thing hinges on.
 
Andyman

The betting line had SAN Fran favoured over Miami. 😬. They just follow what the knucklehead fans like us are putting their money.
 
Andyman

He was very good the few times plays were in his area. Preserved the shutout on fourth down.
 
