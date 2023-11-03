 Real Life Ted Lasso will Making people love Miami in Europe | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Real Life Ted Lasso will Making people love Miami in Europe

Watching this press conference I just couldn’t help but make comparisons to Ted Lasso. And think of how great it is for our team, and the sport, for Europeans to see a coach like this. Thoughtful, funny, caring and genuine.

Im so glad Miami went over there early because I have no doubt that he has won over many fans just with his press conferences alone.

 
