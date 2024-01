This is not a negative dump, this is hard truth. This team is soft and that’s why they can’t beat good teams, even at home. McD got cute again second half and went away from the power run game and it cost us the game. Tua is ok when he has time and all his weapons but he’s not good enough to carry a team. He choked again tonight second half. He is not clutch, and has not earned anything in the way of a big contract as far as I’m concerned.



I have been a MD fan my entire life, since 1966, and I’ve never been more down than I am on this team. Just a complete meltdown and a choke at home. I don’t want to hear **** about injuries or lemmings. Every team has injuries. This team, it’s QB and it’s coach has earned harsh criticism after the last two weeks. The defense played their hearts out tonight, but the offense and special teams absolutely sucked. The media is right, this team is a fraud and only beat one good team all year. Tua, McDaniel and special teams all failed to deliver tonight adding up to another big fat L. They will get smoked next week.