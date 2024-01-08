Reality Opinion: Not for the faint of heart or non-football-educated homers

FINFANFOREVER1972 said:



After watching this latest Dolphin collapse (yes considering the injuries). These are my thoughts...

Let me start off by saying that I have been I die-hard Dolphin fan since 1972 at the ripe ol' age of 9. I remember watching the undefeated season, Super Bowls VII and VIII and sadly the 1974 "Sea of Hands" playoff game. I saw the early 80's when Shula won with a young team with a "two-headed" QB (Woodstrock). Then came Marino...Shula evolved to get the most of the talent he had. Read "The Winning Edge" by Don Shula. I remember in the book when Shula went off about a player making a mistake in practice...Shula's response was "what's a small mistake?!" That's a far cry from where we are today when Tyreek tells another team-mate that "if you make a mistake...F#$%-it!"

Only thing I would say here is Tua is certainly good enough, he is probably top 10 even top 6 in NFL and that is good enough to win a SB. Yes, system helps but he is part of that so they go hand in hand, not everyone can run the system the way he does.He led game winning drives against Chargers week 1 and Cowboys 2 weeks ago. He also led critical drives that were destroyed by others at crucial times in games (twice vs KC, once Hill fumbles at the 10 before halftime which destroyed the game and then again vs KC when the final snap ended he game).Yes, he hasn't done it every time, regardless of injuries, but there is enough to show that he can do it.Now that the dust has settled lets be honest, if we even have 1 more starter on OL, 1 of our pass rushers (Chubb or Phillips) and one of Waddle or Mostert I have no doubt we win last night.....Injuries seriously hurt our chance at something special this year, thats a fact.