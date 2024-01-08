 Reality Opinion: Not for the faint of heart or non-football-educated homers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Reality Opinion: Not for the faint of heart or non-football-educated homers

Let me start off by saying that I have been I die-hard Dolphin fan since 1972 at the ripe ol' age of 9. I remember watching the undefeated season, Super Bowls VII and VIII and sadly the 1974 "Sea of Hands" playoff game. I saw the early 80's when Shula won with a young team with a "two-headed" QB (Woodstrock). Then came Marino...Shula evolved to get the most of the talent he had. Read "The Winning Edge" by Don Shula. I remember in the book when Shula went off about a player making a mistake in practice...Shula's response was "what's a small mistake?!" That's a far cry from where we are today when Tyreek tells another team-mate that "if you make a mistake...F#$%-it!"

After watching this latest Dolphin collapse (yes considering the injuries). These are my thoughts...
  1. Yes, I am a Tua fan but let's face it...he is a system QB. If he has to go to his 2nd read or 3rd read...he's toast. He makes very poor decisions after that, last night last's last drive was ONE example...who the hell was he throwing to? It was his chance to have HIS defining moment to cement himself as this team's franchise QB....and he blew it. Marino, Elway, Brady, Manning, Brees, were all leaders...with Tua it's "just tell me what to do."
  2. This offense is build on getting rid of the ball in 2.5-3 seconds, after that, the line collapses.
  3. McDaniels has an excellent offensive mind. However, if the opposing team makes an adjustment at halftime and he's clueless. The lack of adjustments at halftime by this coaching staff in the big games is very telling. Maybe McDaniel is an offensive coordinator but NOT a head coach.
  4. This team has a general lack of discipline. Penalties, lack of communication, delay of game penalties because McGenius can't get the play in on time has plagued this team all year. McGenius thinks he's cute, funny, and runs a loose ship. Look at the coaches in the playoffs now and in the past...that philosophy just does not equate to championships...period!
  5. The offense is too reliant on Tyreek Hill...and defenses know it.
Conclusion: If Miami loses in KC, which I think they will, it would be losing 4 of the last 5 games and is considered a major collapse and disappointment and should put McDaniel officially on the hotseat going into 2024.
 
I agree with 2 key points

1. Tua is a systems QB and not a leader
2. MM is an interesting OC but not organised or disciplined enough to be a HC

In many ways the QB and HC represent the same failings. Good up to a point but not clever or ruthless enough to win when it counts.
 
FINFANFOREVER1972 said:
Keep that same energy, as much as you think you know football, you probably are reacting on emotion. Having waddle, Hill and mostart will be huge for us against kc. It opens up the defensive coverage. When they beat KC, would you open an apology thread?
 
As frustrated as I am with last nights results, this team is completely decimated by injuries. You just can't expect to win big games like this when you are missing multiple big time contributors.

I would have liked to see what a healthy Dolphins team could have done last night, but it is what it is and at the end of the day there was still a chance to at least tie the game and it was quickly squashed.
 
CrazyCarl said:
As frustrated as I am with last nights results, this team is completely decimated by injuries. You just can't expect to win big games like this when you are missing multiple big time contributors.

I would have liked to see what a healthy Dolphins team could have done last night, but it is what it is and at the end of the day there was still a chance to at least tie the game and it was quickly squashed.
Click to expand...
A fully healthy team would win by 2 scores minimum. We had them dead in the water until our special teams cracked. It is what it is.

Crazy thing is that this bills team won't get by Ravens. They are so mid. Offense is vanilla. Watch they get beat first round. Not even acting like an angry fan, they did nothing last night against a decimated defense to show to me they are legit. We beat ourselves as always.
 
dunegoon said:
Keep that same energy, as much as you think you know football, you probably are reacting on emotion. Having waddle, Hill and mostart will be huge for us against kc. It opens up the defensive coverage. When they beat KC, would you open an apology thread?
Click to expand...
I personally don't care what happens against KC, unless they win the Super Bowl my opinion on the team and this season isn't going to change.
 
FINFANFOREVER1972 said:
Only thing I would say here is Tua is certainly good enough, he is probably top 10 even top 6 in NFL and that is good enough to win a SB. Yes, system helps but he is part of that so they go hand in hand, not everyone can run the system the way he does.
He led game winning drives against Chargers week 1 and Cowboys 2 weeks ago. He also led critical drives that were destroyed by others at crucial times in games (twice vs KC, once Hill fumbles at the 10 before halftime which destroyed the game and then again vs KC when the final snap ended he game).
Yes, he hasn't done it every time, regardless of injuries, but there is enough to show that he can do it.

Now that the dust has settled lets be honest, if we even have 1 more starter on OL, 1 of our pass rushers (Chubb or Phillips) and one of Waddle or Mostert I have no doubt we win last night.....
Injuries seriously hurt our chance at something special this year, thats a fact.
 
