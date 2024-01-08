Reality Opinion: Not for the faint of heart or non-football-educated homers

FINFANFOREVER1972
Let me start off by saying that I have been I die-hard Dolphin fan since 1972 at the ripe ol' age of 9. I remember watching the undefeated season, Super Bowls VII and VIII and sadly the 1974 "Sea of Hands" playoff game. I saw the early 80's when Shula won with a young team with a "two-headed" QB (Woodstrock). Then came Marino...Shula evolved to get the most of the talent he had. Read "The Winning Edge" by Don Shula. I remember in the book when Shula went off about a player making a mistake in practice...Shula's response was "what's a small mistake?!" That's a far cry from where we are today when Tyreek tells another team-mate that "if you make a mistake...F#$%-it!"
After watching this latest Dolphin collapse (yes considering the injuries). These are my thoughts...
- Yes, I am a Tua fan but let's face it...he is a system QB. If he has to go to his 2nd read or 3rd read...he's toast. He makes very poor decisions after that, last night last's last drive was ONE example...who the hell was he throwing to? It was his chance to have HIS defining moment to cement himself as this team's franchise QB....and he blew it. Marino, Elway, Brady, Manning, Brees, were all leaders...with Tua it's "just tell me what to do."
- This offense is build on getting rid of the ball in 2.5-3 seconds, after that, the line collapses.
- McDaniels has an excellent offensive mind. However, if the opposing team makes an adjustment at halftime and he's clueless. The lack of adjustments at halftime by this coaching staff in the big games is very telling. Maybe McDaniel is an offensive coordinator but NOT a head coach.
- This team has a general lack of discipline. Penalties, lack of communication, delay of game penalties because McGenius can't get the play in on time has plagued this team all year. McGenius thinks he's cute, funny, and runs a loose ship. Look at the coaches in the playoffs now and in the past...that philosophy just does not equate to championships...period!
- The offense is too reliant on Tyreek Hill...and defenses know it.