Reality vs Possibility

Many times you try to keep the faith, and hope that the unexpected happens in the playoffs, but there will always be one or many that will come and remind everyone that realty tells us, what you believe will not happen.



Miami is going in Buffalo (One of the best teams, in one of the toughest places to win this year), without their starting QB, without their far less efficient backup, but instead with their 3rd string far less experienced rookie QB. They will also be bringing along an O-line that is just being held together with all the injuries, same with the defense with the secondary in dire straits.



Question is, is it reality to believe Miami has any chance in the world this coming Sunday, or is there a possibility that things are not what they seem going in?



If someone told you a team would lose it's starting star QB, and would have to do without him the rest of the entire season (or all the way through the playoff if they reach it) with the back up, would people believe the team still has a chance? Most said reality tells us they have no chance? Well people might have thought It was over for the 1972 Dolphins, 1990 Giants, 2000 Rams, 2002 Patriots, but for each of them the reality was there always a possibility they would continue, and win a Superbowl.



How about a team that barely stumbled as 9 win playoff team (Twice), playing against the same unstoppable top record team twice (once with an undefeated, untied record). Many thought on both occasions that reality said The Giants had no shot against the much much better Patriots team, but there was always a possibility the Giants would find a way to beat the Patiots, and they did both times.



Nothing is ever realistically over in the NFL before the game was played, but if you want REAL things that happened, here are a few...



1. That same Miami defense that is struggling on defense against the pass, does continually put offenses in 3rd down consistently, so one correct adjustment on 3rd down, and scoring on Miami suddenly not as easy.



2. On the line when Armstead played, the line became much better.



3. Miami has a HC who is very inventive running the ball, with two RBs, and a QB that can run effectively if given a little room.



4. Nobody expects much from Skyler, but there was a reason so many thought so highly of him when the season started, the kid does have some skill, if the light comes on this Sunday, it could be very interesting.



REALISTICALLY Miami has a very tough game ahead of them, with some big issues to overcome, but there is a POSSIBILITY there is enough still to help Miami make Sunday a very surprising game to watch, nobody really knows what is inside a team, until that game is played.



GO DOLPHINS, GO!!!