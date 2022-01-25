 Really Special Madden Moment ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Really Special Madden Moment ?

Looking back at how lucky we were to have Coach Shula , as he endured coaching rigors thru his career.
listening to Sean Payton drives that home after listening to his news conference today, Guys like him and Coach Cowher
coached about half of Coach Shula, similar in success. Shula was a Ironman.Really Special.
I wonder if Coach Payton watched the John Madden documentary on Fox.
Maybe he had a Madden moment and walks away, maybe to be great at something else .Broadcasting.
 
